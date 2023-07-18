The heat and heat warnings continue through the week, but there’s also an increased chance for thunderstorms and rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS extended its excessive heat warning from Wednesday evening to 10 p.m. Friday with temperatures projected to reach 107 to 113 degrees. That brings a risk of heat-related illness.
NWS Meteorologist Glenn Ladder said Tuesday the heat warning is nothing new, and increased chances of thunderstorms and rain are following the normal peak time for monsoons.
“The heat warning is out through Friday and we’ve had it out for a while but we extended it out,” he said. “We are getting to the normal peak of monsoon season and chances for thunderstorms with day-to-day variability. We’re at least getting into a more favorable pattern this week and next.”
Ladder said the monsoon runs June 15 to Sept. 30 and this is when the peak typically occurs.
The Tucson area received 0.45 inches of rainfall on Monday, per its official climate site at the airport, though several areas recorded more than an inch.
“Green Valley missed out on a lot of the action yesterday (Monday), which covered most of Tucson. But overall for the rest of week in the area there are storm chances every day,” Ladder said.
He said the chances of thunderstorms and rain sit in the 20 to 40% range for the rest of the week.
The thunderstorms can bring on strong gusty winds and Ladder said the current pattern favors thunderstorms producing stronger winds.
The NWS isn’t expecting any widespread flash flooding, though Ladder said it’s important people mind the threats of rain and stay safe.
Ladder also said this has been one of the latest measured rainfalls for the start of monsoon, with Monday falling just a few days short of the record.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone