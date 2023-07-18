storm.jpeg

A storm rolls past Green Valley on Monday. 

 Steve Piepmeier

The heat and heat warnings continue through the week, but there’s also an increased chance for thunderstorms and rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS extended its excessive heat warning from Wednesday evening to 10 p.m. Friday with temperatures projected to reach 107 to 113 degrees. That brings a risk of heat-related illness.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?