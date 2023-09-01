Bus 96 is over 25 years old and has a considerable amount of wear and tear. Bus 99 is in about the same shape, with even worse tires.
The buses are the kind of item that Continental Elementary School District puts up for sale during public auctions once they outlive their useful years.
Continental and other schools regularly sell off items this way, but their most recent auction Aug. 10 held a lot of surprises.
It brought their first international bidder and first out-of-state bidders.
“If I learned anything from this auction, it’s don't put expectations on what people will pay for things,” said CESD Director of Business Services Greg Schubert.
Schubert said buses 96 and 99, named for the years they were built, are headed to Honduras. And they ended up fetching a lot more than he was expecting.
“We have bus 96… its whole electrical system was eaten by pack rats and there’s no batteries in it; the tires wouldn't even make a good tire swing,” he said. “It could be towed, but I would be careful towing it with how bad the rear wheels are.”
He said bus 99’s tires were even worse.
The starting bid for the buses was $1,000 a piece, but the going price was much higher.
A bidder in Honduras ended up buying bus 96 for $8,900 and bus 99 for $5,500.
Though it's the first time for Continental, it’s not uncommon for Central American countries to purchase old school buses from the United States to use as “chicken buses” — public transport for people. They're refurbished, painted in bright colors and put back on the road.
Schubert isn’t sure what their buses will be used for in Honduras, but they have received the payment.
“The only conversation I've had with the winning bidder was over the international tax forms,” he said. “We still have them and I just gave them a call to see what the plan is for pick-up or delivery. Everything is paid for.”
Superintendent Roxana Rico said it was almost hard to believe.
“I was worried the Honduras purchase was a scam, but it's paid for and we have the funds; that was good news,” she said.
For retired Continental bus driver Tom Marek, seeing the news of the buses brought back memories.
“It was the first bus I was assigned to,” he said. “Bus 96 was quite the beast, though I’m sure in its day it was a fine bus.”
Marek drove for Continental for four years and also remembers bus 99.
“The pack rats got to it over Christmas time and it broke down once…we tried jumper cables, someone else had a battery. Everything had shorted out. When we tried to jump it, there were lots of sparks. That was the end of 99.”
Marek said his favorite part of driving for Continental was the kids, and he’s happy to see the buses get a new life.
“My route went through Madera Highlands and I had great kids,” he said.
Along with the buses headed out of the country, there were also two vans for sale, starting at $500 each.
“This auction had a lot of firsts,” Schubert said. “We had some out-of-state bidders and there was actually a bidding war on our two vans between a guy in Florida and a guy in Illinois.”
The man in Illinois scored them both for $2,125 and $2,376, and picked them up last week.
Continental had a few other items an the auction block and earned $25,505 in total.
Schubert credited the auction’s success and wide reach to Public Surplus, the company that runs the auctions.
“The folks at Public Surplus called up and said, hey, we’d like to market your acquisition and get a wider audience for it. We will send it to some of our frequent bidders and get you more traction,” he said. “Our thanks to the public auction site for doing this free of charge.”
He said Public Surplus also does not charge Continental a percentage on any sales. Instead, every buyer pays a premium on their purchase.
Schubert said auctions can be surprising.
“In a past auction, I sold a piano for a quarter; it could really just be used as kindling for firewood,” he said. “I can sell a bus that can't be driven for almost $9,000.”
“You really can't have any expectations of what people will pay.”