When Maria Esparza first started working at the Green Valley Library in 1975, it was housed in two units at on Paseo Pena in Villas West that were opened up to make one big room.
“They used one of the bathrooms to store donations they were processing and the other bathroom was for a little office for the librarian,” Esparza said. “We had one kitchen in one corner and one in another where volunteers worked. That was my corner. I sat there by the kitchen sink and typed catalog cards, and I became a very good typist because of those catalog cards.”
Esparza got the job thanks to a workforce program when she was a teenager. The library had just become part of the Tucson-Pima County Library system in 1974. Nearly 50 years later, Esparza still works there.
The Joyner-Green Valley Library has long been a space for the community to gather, access resources and find a welcoming place. But its 60-year history goes even deeper — and its origins are in the residents of Green Valley themselves.
60 years ago
The library was founded in 1963 by a group of residents led by Coral Olin. That's the year construction began in Green Valley. The entire library was housed in two closets at the East Social Center. One closet was for checkouts, the other was for book storage.
The bulk of the books, 50, were loaned from the Tucson library and, according to an article in 1974 in the Friends of Green Valley Library’s archive, early residents donated additional books and magazines.
In the first full year of its existence, circulation was 4,048.
When it outgrew its closets, the library moved to a room in the fire department for a while before moving to Villas West.
Esparza said back in the early days of the library there were two staff members and a lot of hardworking volunteers who made her feel at home and taught her.
“It was something new for me. I just knew that my mom and dad told me I had to be nice and be respectful so I did that and it got me to a lot of places," she said. "I learned a lot, still learning.”
She remembers being pulled in for storytime when volunteers brought their grandchildren in and the various tasks they did without computers.
“I'd sit on the floor — that's when I could sit on the floor and get up — and do storytime,” she said. “It was just a matter of processing everything that was coming in from Tucson so we could put them on the shelves. We were working with all the volunteers there who checked out for us while we processed because there were only two employees.”
She still laughs about all the times she used the spare bathroom as a private place to type.
Her first boss was Wanda Wight, the first full-time librarian, who started in 1974.
She still treasures the family feel cultivated by the volunteers.
“There were good people working as volunteers who took care of their community and then they took us in,” she said. “We were all a family, that's what it all came down to. That's why when I would see them go away or die it was so hard.”
New building
The library moved to its current location in 1976. At the time, the building housed part of the Sheriff’s Department and county offices.
Esparza said the move signified a big change.
“We had over 100 volunteers who still helped us with checkout and we were using typewriters,” she said. “We were stamping cards, signing it and sticking it in a box where we could hopefully find it next time.”
“While we were here we had a regiscope where we put a picture of the card, name of patron and book title. You could never read those things because it never took the picture correctly, it was too dark or too light or whatever.”
It wasn’t until 1982 that computers were introduced to the library, another learning curve for Esparza, the volunteers and patrons.
When the catalog system went down, Esparza would have to manually get it back up.
“When it was down, I would call and they'd say, ‘You have to get down there and open this tiny, tiny little box,'” she said. “Usually, I had to crawl under a table because it was down there. I'd lay down flat on my stomach and push little buttons with paperclips. Man, that was an experience in itself.”
In 1986, a city/county bond passed to expand the library to 10,000 square feet, which was completed in 1990. (It's more than 13,000 square feet today.)
It was then renamed in honor of Conrad Joyner, who served on the Pima County Board of Supervisors from 1973-84, and was instrumental in establishing the library.
Taking shape
Pima County Library Director Amber Mathewson got her start in Green Valley in 1989, as a customer service clerk. She was trained by Esparza, who has become a lifelong friend.
She moved to California for a year, but when she returned it was eventually back to Green Valley.
“I was able to come back into the system but I wasn't able to come back here, but then as I was progressing through the system I was stationed out here for the bookmobile that went out to Arivaca from 1993 to 1996. After I got my master's degree, I became the children's librarian here in '96 to '98. I came back as manager from 2005 to 2011.”
Her master's was made possible by the Friends of the Green Valley Library’s scholarship program for library employees.
At the time she was first working there, the computer systems were still new.
“When we first started with computers they were just for checking out books; you still looked up information on microfilm readers,” she said. “You would look to see where it should be on the shelf but you wouldn't know if it was on the shelf until you went there and didn't find it because we didn't have a record of the checkout.”
For her, what makes the library so unique is the community itself.
“Most of the staff over time have lived in the area and I think that makes a big difference,” she said. “Also, this community started as a retirement community for teachers and there were and always have been a lot of readers.”
She said this has been one her favorite libraries to work, and remembers the retirees who dedicated themselves to volunteering, some every day. She still has a parting gift from the staff when she left as manager.
“One of the sweet things that happened for me was from the staff here,” she said. “I’m a doodler, so often just doodles would be hanging around the desk and unbeknownst to me, the staff members collected those and made them into quilt blocks.”
“I have a quilt that has my doodles but it was done by the staff and I cherish that very much.”
More than books
Flash forward to today, and the Green Valley Library remains a community hub where people not only access books but also get technology help, music and art programing, meeting space and more.
Managing Librarian Heather Tyndall got her start at the library in September 2022, and said it already feels like home.
“It's been a lot of fun and the patrons have been terrific,” she said. “Several regulars were like, ‘I want to meet the new manager.’ That’s never happened to me before, where people were that invested in their library that they wanted to know who's going to be the face we see. I knew right then this was awesome.”
Tyndall said volunteers and patrons still shape the library.
“It speaks volumes that I've only been here seven-and-a-half months and it already feels like home,” she said. “I think it's longtime staff, longtime patrons and just the fact that people care.”
Aside from books, Tyndall said one of the most utilized services at the library these days is technology help, especially post-pandemic.
“It might be someone coming to ebooks for the first time and the relief on their face as they are like, OK, I can do this…,” she said. “Systemwide, since the pandemic, circulation has evened out as far as what goes out in physical form.”
The library’s meeting space also remains popular with multiple groups using it throughout the week for everything from Sweater Nanas to university researchers.
“There aren't many places, especially in Green Valley, where people can meet for free,” Mathewson said. “Generally, you have to pay for meeting space and it’s never enough, so that’s always been used well here.”
Even more striking for the librarians is the value of the library for combating loneliness and serving as a space where people can make connections.
“One of the things about feeling at home is the people don't have anyone to talk to and they get to know you really well,” Esparza said. “I have people coming to me and saying, 'Hey, this is going on with me, my husband just died, I'm lonely…' You talk to them, cheer them up.”
“We all take time to talk to them and make them feel welcome and wanted.”
Tyndall said paterons are inquisitive and involved, often offering suggestions or praise.
“We want this to be the best part of their day and sometimes they are coming from a place where their day isn't going well,” she said. “They might not feel good and that’s something here that's different. With age sometimes comes ailments. If we can be a smiling face and help you here, that makes everyone feel better.”
Green Valley resident Marilyn Luehrmann said her love of the library came in the last week of December 2013.
“We were headed to Green Valley for a month just to get away from the Chicagoland winters,” she said. “I was still working and needed access to a printer.”
Luehrmann didn’t take her printer on the trip to Green Valley because they needed to fit the spare tire in their Toyota Corolla. So, the library filled the role of print station.
“Every couple of days I would head to the Green Valley Library with my loaded thumb drive and print all my work papers,” she said. “We were still using a DOS-based system so there was no way to electronically attach the files.”
Luehrmann and her husband ended up staying two months, bought a home and she finished her career.
D.D. Boone is a fairly new library patron. She became a full-time resident of Green Valley five years ago, but just started going to the library in the last six months.
“I probably came in once or twice prior to that,” she said. “I got my card, got set up, but I was just doing other things at that time. I guess COVID ran into that time, too.”
Now, Boone visits the library two to three times a week.
“It's quiet and peaceful. This is a library book I have here but I came in here to read it rather than sit at home where there will be distractions,” she said. “The other thing I've done is take out DVD movies.”
She also enjoys reading the newspaper at the library and for any time she needs some extra focus.
“I was redoing my will and came over here and sat down at one of the tables,” she said. “It wasn’t difficult but I came just to focus and not get distracted. I also got the COVID tests here three or four times and I was so grateful because it was easy.”
Boone said she feels the staff is always accommodating, and she was happy to learn she could order a book she wanted that none of the Pima County libraries carried.
“You have to go online, describe the book and submit it and they have a committee that reads about it,” she said. “Within a month, I got a message and they said they had bought three of these books and put them at three different libraries.”
Into the future
The library has only grown over the last 60 years, and for those who hold it dear, there's nothing but more growth ahead.
Tyndall said she’s looking forward to opportunities to engage youths in surrounding rural areas like Amado by bringing some of their offerings directly to them. They also have a 3-D printer that's going on the road.
Mathewson said she’s most interested in seeing what will change for the library and others in the county system over the next five years.
“One thing about the pandemic is people really found out about all the electronic resources. They can use most of those without ever coming to the library," she said, adding that prompts them to continue looking for ways to serve the community.
“Whether it's yoga or meditation, what are things we can take to the community?”
For Esparza, the Green Valley Library will always be home. Patrons still ask what she’s been up to or track her down for computer help. And, there’s still some that enter the library singing “Maria” when they spot her.
“It’s really the people, they are very good,” she said. “I've seen them come in as they retire because I've been here so long. I tell the the staff, when I die I want to be buried out front. This is where my life has been and I’ve just loved it.”