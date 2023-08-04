Green Valley Recreation staff spotted a mountain lion this week near its pickleball center, prompting them to change the center’s hours and contact Arizona Game and Fish.
The sighting comes just after morning staff found a deer carcass near the facility that appeared to have been killed by a mountain lion.
GVR spokesperson Natalie Whitman said members of the GVR landscaping crew found the deer carcass July 25 next one of the pickleball courts at the center on La Canoa.
“Another member of the GVR facilities team is a life-long, local outdoorsman,” she said. “He checked out the carcass and identified it as a mountain lion kill. Staff moved the deer away from the courts, assuming the mountain lion would return to it.”
On Wednesday, the court maintenance technician who works early mornings spotted the mountain lion near the building.
“It was closer than the employee liked,” Whitman said. “He decided to wait for backup before getting out of his truck in the dark.”
Whitman said it’s not uncommon to see mountain lions passing through the area near the recreation center but this was different because there was a meal for the animal to return to and players are active there in the early dawn hours.
Whitman said they decided the best course of action would be to contact Arizona Game and Fish for advice.
“Game and Fish seems to get involved when an animal demonstrates that they are a potential threat,” she said. “Sightings don’t get them excited. They did not evince much concern over what we described.”
AZGFD spokesperson Mark Hart said when they receive a call like this, it all comes down to the animal’s behavior.
“A mountain lion killing a deer is normal behavior and a mountain lion seen from a distance poses no threat,” he said. “What we are watchful for are stalking behaviors — a lion that stares at you intently, inches closer, goes down on its stomach, starts rocking on its haunches and right before attacking the ears go flat. That’s the danger zone.”
Hart said GVR was right to assume the mountain lion would return to its kill. It’s, again, normal behavior.
“They don't eat their prey in one sitting; they typically consume some and try to hide the carcass by kicking twigs and leaves and whatnot on it to conceal it,” he said. “Typically, it will move off a certain distance where it can still keep a close eye on it.”
“It was fine for the staff to move the carcass, hopefully they moved it further away from people, but there is a strong possibility that, if human activity was low, around sunrise/sunset it came back to feed on it.”
GVR members voiced concerns on social media about GVR calling Game and Fish, worried the animal would be shot, Whitman said.
“I was pleased to see that the mountain lion has those advocates out there,” she said. “Our staff was clear with the Game and Fish representative that GVR does not want the cat harmed.”
“We’ve all watched enough TV to envision darting and relocating the animal, but Game and Fish doesn’t dispatch a team over uneventful sightings.”
Hart said this is a perception that persists, but it's rare they will kill a mountain lion.
“On average, about once a month or quarter, we get calls about concerns over mountain lion sightings,” he said. “Typically, they clear the area and if they are just passing through, we take no action.”
Hart said they will usually share a video or photo if someone submits it and post about the sighting on their social media so people in the area are aware.
“It’s rarer we would act on a sighting,” he said. “If the behavior was menacing or threatening action then we would have to do something, but it does not necessarily mean we would put it down; we don't do that often.”
He said male bears, which can be aggressive, are more commonly animals that they would need to move or put down.
“Bears are more problematic. In any given year we put down a few, but we also move a few, so it balances out,” he said. “We don't have the capacity to move mountain lions. Most of the time, we don't do anything other than give people a heads up.”
GVR decided to temporarily change the opening hours at the pickleball center from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to reduce human activity near dawn. The change lasted from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5.
Whitman said they also now have a two-person team at the courts in the morning to improve the staff’s sense of safety.
“We are asking members to remain alert, especially during the hours nearest dawn and dusk, and to refrain from approaching the cat or wandering around in the natural areas surrounding the courts," she said. “For the safety of everyone, including the mountain lion, we strongly encourage people to keep their eyes open and just skip any photo opportunities that arise.”
Whitman said if anyone sees a mountain lion at the pickleball center, to report it to them by emailing hotline@gvrec.org or calling 520-625-3440.
Hart said should someone encounter a mountain lion, the best thing to do is make it uncomfortable and scare it off.
“Try and chase it away. Make it uncomfortable around people,” he said. "If you stand there and watch it, it’s going to think it's OK to be there. You need to tell it it’s not cool. Make noise, throw non-lethal objects, stare directly into its eyes.”
“Make the mountain lion think you are a greater danger.”
He said anyone who observes predators in an area with humans should contact their 24/7 line at 623-236-7201.