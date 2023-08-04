Puma_-_49044464307.jpeg

A mountain lion in 2019. Arizona Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart said most often mountain lions are just passing through, and it's rare the department will put them down or relocate them. 

 Wikimedia Commons

Green Valley Recreation staff spotted a mountain lion this week near its pickleball center, prompting them to change the center’s hours and contact Arizona Game and Fish.

The sighting comes just after morning staff found a deer carcass near the facility that appeared to have been killed by a mountain lion.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?