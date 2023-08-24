DSC_8905.jpeg

The GVR board discusses changes to the membership fee policy and the installation of security cameras.

GVR members who purchase a second primary residence within 12 months of purchasing and selling their first primary residence are now entitled to a refund of their $2,900 membership fee, regardless of how many other properties they own.

After a lengthy discussion, the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors voted, 7-5, Wednesday to adopt the new policy recommended by the Board Affairs Committee.

CEO Scott Somers offers input on membership fees Wednesday.
GVR Board President Marge Garneau seeks clarification on a motion made during Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting.


