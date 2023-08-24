GVR members who purchase a second primary residence within 12 months of purchasing and selling their first primary residence are now entitled to a refund of their $2,900 membership fee, regardless of how many other properties they own.
After a lengthy discussion, the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors voted, 7-5, Wednesday to adopt the new policy recommended by the Board Affairs Committee.
Up until Wednesday, GVR's Corporate Policy Manual stated members who purchased a secondary residence within a year of selling their first could receive a refund, but only if they didn’t own any other properties.
Directors Kathi Bachelor and Richard Sutherland objected to the policy change, arguing it is unfair to expect all other GVR members to “subsidize” the refunds.
They, along with Directors Steve Gilbert, Bev Lawless and Beth Dingman, recommended the board table the discussion to give time for staff and the Fiscal Affairs Committee to determine the true cost of the proposed policy.
Bachelor said with 100 GVR members changing their primary residents annually, GVR spends $290,000 a year in reimbursements and she wants to know how GVR can offset that amount. Lawless also said she was concerned by the loss of income.
Those in favor of the rule change said they were simply trying to ensure that all GVR members are treated equally no matter how many residences they own.
Directors Carol Crothers and Bart Hillyer said GVR will only be spending an additional $6,000 to $15,000 annually when the rule change takes effect Oct. 1.
About 390 GVR members own multiple homes, Hillyer said.
”The people who own multiple households who are likely to be changing their own primary residence in the course of the year, if you track it against the percentages of single property owners, roughly seven-tenths of 1% of the 22,000 GVR members apply for and get back that $2,900,” Hillyer said after the meeting. “That’s the 100 people who get it every year.”
The additional cost isn’t much when you consider GVR’s annual budget is about $12 million, Hillyer said.
Hillyer’s comment drew applause from the small audience, many of whom were Realtors who expressed their fear people would stop purchasing new primary residences within GVR if they did not get reimbursements.
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, at least one director had floated requiring everyone to pay the fee regardless of whether they were purchasing an investment property or changing primary residences. No one mentioned that idea at the meeting.
Cindy Webb, director of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Association of Realtors, said GVR is simply returning to a 2019 policy. Somehow, the discussion morphed into no one receiving a refund if they changed their primary home, she said.
”I was confused as to how we went from helping a few to harming the many,” Webb said.
GVR member Susan Dorsey also spoke in favor of the proposed rule change.
”If our budget is so tight then maybe we should quit shopping until we can afford stuff, which means putting in more tennis courts and buying more property and such,” Dorsey said. “A lot of people don’t use GVR and yet you‘re going to penalize them. If I buy a house and I feel I need a bigger house or a smaller house because maybe my husband passed away, why do you want to penalize me?”
Security cameras
In other matters, the board voted, 7-5, to award a contract to Preventronics to install security cameras in locations chosen by GVR staff members at a cost that will not exceed $50,000. The number of cameras will be determined by the budget.
The Board of Directors began discussing the need to install cameras last year after an intruder entered the women’s locker room at Las Campanas rec center.
CEO Scott Somers reminded the directors Wednesday 67% of GVR members who participated in a survey wanted cameras installed. Three companies bid on the project and Somers presented the directors with five options, noting they were entitled to come up with their own variations as well.
GVR staff had recommended 131 cameras be installed at a cost not to exceed $170,000 at facility entrances, lobbies, adjacent walkways, parking lots, pools and fitness rooms, Somers said.
Calling it the “Cadillac” of options, Somers said the cameras would cover roughly 90% of each GVR facility and cost an estimated $16,000 a year to maintain.
The other options varied on the number of cameras, placement of the cameras and overall cost.
It was Hillyer who recommended starting out with a $50,000 investment, noting GVR can always add more cameras. The board also voted not to spend more than $5,000 annually on maintenance.
Given the one incident at Las Campanas, buying the Cadillac plan would be “overkill,” Hillyer said.
Sutherland called Hillyer’s idea “cheap and undersized,” and Lawless said it didn’t make sense.
GVR members said they want cameras and if they’re only going to spend $50,000, Lawless asked why should they even bother.
Gilbert also called Hillyer’s plan “insufficient” and said he believes cameras are a deterrent to criminals. Moreover, he suggested a lack of sufficient cameras could expose GVR to lawsuits should something happen.
Bachelor objected to Hillyer’s suggestion they were only putting in the cameras because of the Las Campanas incident. She noted there have been conflicts among members and also members and staff. In addition, there have been thefts in the parking lots, specifically of catalytic converters.
Spending $50,000 will not satisfy law enforcement agencies or insurance companies, Bachelor said.
In November, a nude man holding a knife approached a woman taking a shower at Las Campanas and fled when she screamed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The intruder was never found.