The Green Valley Fire District took a big step forward in its quest to annex the northern portion of Sahuarita by turning in 3,626 signatures to Pima County on Aug. 24.
GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said his firefighters collected 505 signatures, or nearly 14% more than required.
The signatures also had to represent 50% plus 1 of valuations, or $72 million, and Wunder said they surpassed that requirement by $18 million.
Pima County is in the process of verifying the signatures and Wunder hopes the Board of Supervisors will formally recognize GVFD met the requirements at its Sept. 19 meeting.
Once the supervisors have done so, the matter will come back before the GVFD Governing Board to authorize the expansion of GVFD's boundaries, Wunder said.
Last October, Rural Metro Corporation, a subscription-based emergency service provider, announced it was pulling out of the area on June 30, 2024. The Sahuarita Town Council then gave GVFD permission to seek annexation to fill the gap.
GVFD, which is a special taxing district that runs independently of city or county government under the auspices of a five-member elected board, currently provides services to about 45,000 residents in the southern part of Sahuarita, all of Green Valley and the surrounding area.
If successful, the residents of northern Sahuarita will have access to all of the services provided to Green Valley residents by GVFD, department spokesman L.T. Pratt said. They include smoke alarm and battery replacement, rapid entry and lock-box installation, desert pest relocation and community fall prevention services.
Rural Metro Chief Karl Isselhard has told the Town Council a lack of subscriptions and increased costs led to the company's decision to leave Sahuarita.
During the May 8 Town Council meeting, Isselhard told council members Rural Metro's voluntary subscription rates were around 43% for the last few years. The company has closed Fire Station No. 82 in northern Rancho Sahuarita, saving the company around $300,000 in leases. Rural Metro has one remaining station in Sahuarita, No. 79, behind McDonald's on Sahuarita Road.
GVFD, as a taxing district, would draw revenue from every property own in the newly annexed area.
