The Green Valley Fire District took a big step forward in its quest to annex the northern portion of Sahuarita by turning in 3,626 signatures to Pima County on Aug. 24.

GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said his firefighters collected 505 signatures, or nearly 14% more than required.



