The Green Valley Fire District is getting pretty close to the magic number, but GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder isn't counting his chickens.
In October, Sahuarita's subscription-based fire and emergency provider, Rural Metro, informed the town it would discontinue operations in the area. Three months later, the town council gave GVFD permission to seek annexation so it could fill the gap left by Rural Metro.
In order for the annexation to go through, the fire district must obtain 3,122 signatures and representing 50% plus 1 of valuations or $72 million.
"We need to wrap up by the end of August so we're in our final push," Wunder said. "We're looking for 300 more signatures to get us to the goal we've established."
The fire district wants to make sure it's on the tax rolls for 2024-2025 since Rural Metro will stop servicing the area June 30, 2024, Wunder said. By turning in the signatures at the end of the month, Pima County officials should have plenty of time to verify the signatures, he said.
"We need to be in a position where we can provide services starting July 1, 2024," Wunder said. "We're so close, we just need to get over the hump."
Local labor unions, including Rural Metro's, have been a tremendous help in seeking signatures, he said. Over the last two weekends, Rural Metro firefighters have walked neighborhoods with GVFD crews, resulting in 250 signatures.
"It's letting people know this is a planned event and Rural Metro supports it," Wunder said.
Firefighters will continue to walk neighborhoods to obtain signatures to ensure they have more than enough signatures, Wunder said.
Firefighters will also continue to set up at the Fry's in Sahuarita from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, he said.
"We'd like to thank everyone for their patience as we're walking these neighborhoods," Wunder said. "We're getting a lot of support. It's rare that someone doesn't agree with the annexation. Most understand the circumstances."
If successful, the residents of Sahuarita will have access to all of the services provided to Green Valley residents by GVFD, department spokesman L.T. Pratt said.
They include smoke alarm and battery replacement, rapid entry and lock-box installation, desert pest relocation and community fall prevention services.
Rural Metro Chief Karl Isselhard has told the Town Council a lack of subscriptions and increased costs led to the company's decision to leave Sahuarita.
During the May 8 Town Council meeting, Isselhard told council members Rural Metro's subscription rates were around 43% for the last few years. The company has closed Fire Station No. 82 in northern Rancho Sahuarita, saving the company around $300,000 in leases. Rural Metro has one remaining station in Sahuarita, No. 79, behind McDonald's on Sahuarita Road.
