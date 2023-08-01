RM Station No. 79

Rural Metro will maintain its station off Sahuarita Road behind McDonald's while the Green Valley Fire District continues its annexation efforts.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

The Green Valley Fire District is getting pretty close to the magic number, but GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder isn't counting his chickens.

In October, Sahuarita's subscription-based fire and emergency provider, Rural Metro, informed the town it would discontinue operations in the area. Three months later, the town council gave GVFD permission to seek annexation so it could fill the gap left by Rural Metro.



