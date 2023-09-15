As it pursued annexation in northern Sahuarita, Green Valley Fire District built a new station on Camino del Sol and Camino Encanto near its headquarters in Green Valley. Chief Chuck Wunder said firefighters are expected to start occupying the new station in early November.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors could validate Tuesday the petitions needed for the Green Valley Fire District to annex the north side of Sahuarita.
Nearly a year ago, Sahuarita's subscription-based fire and emergency provider, Rural Metro, informed the town it would discontinue operations in the area. Three months later, the Town Council gave GVFD permission to seek annexation so it could fill the gap left by Rural Metro.
In order for the annexation to go through, the fire district needed to turn in a petition signed by more than one-half of the property owners and persons owning collectively more than one-half of the assess valuation of the property within the boundaries of the proposed annexation.
The Pima County Assessor's Office has validated $103,776,680 in assessed value signatures, far surpassing the $72,508,748 needed.
In addition, the assessor's office validated 3,943 signatures and the district only needed 3,122.
In a memo to the supervisors, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher explained that if the board validates the petitions, the fire district board will be asked to approve an order changing the district's boundaries and if it does so, the district will inform the Arizona Department of Revenue, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Pima County Elections Department.
GVFD, which is a special taxing district that runs independently of city or county government under the auspices of a five-member elected board, provides services to about 45,000 residents in the southern part of Sahuarita, all of Green Valley and the surrounding area.
If successful, GVFD would draw revenue from every property owned in the newly annexed area and the residents of northern Sahuarita will begin having access to all of the services provided to Green Valley residents by GVFD, department spokesman L.T. Pratt said. They include smoke alarm and battery replacement, rapid entry and lock-box installation, desert pest relocation and community fall prevention services.
Rural Metro Chief Karl Isselhard told the Town Council a lack of subscriptions and increased costs led to the company's decision to leave Sahuarita.
During the May 8 Town Council meeting, Isselhard told council members Rural Metro's voluntary subscription rates were around 43% for the last few years. The company has closed Fire Station No. 82 in northern Rancho Sahuarita, saving the company around $300,000 in leases.
Rural Metro has one remaining station in Sahuarita, No. 79, behind McDonald's on Sahuarita Road. GVFD has considered the property but no decision has been made.
GVFD failed in a 2010-11 annexation effort despite having obtained the necessary signature.
The annexation initially was approved but Rural/Metro and Rancho Sahuarita sued. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Lee sent the matter back to the county board of supervisors, where Supervisor Sharon Bronson reversed her earlier vote, citing minor formatting errors in petitions, and the annexation was blocked.
