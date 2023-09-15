DSC_9275.jpeg

As it pursued annexation in northern Sahuarita, Green Valley Fire District built a new station on Camino del Sol and Camino Encanto near its headquarters in Green Valley. Chief Chuck Wunder said firefighters are expected to start occupying the new station in early November. 

 Kim Smith Green Valley News

The Pima County Board of Supervisors could validate Tuesday the petitions needed for the Green Valley Fire District to annex the north side of Sahuarita.

Nearly a year ago, Sahuarita's subscription-based fire and emergency provider, Rural Metro, informed the town it would discontinue operations in the area. Three months later, the Town Council gave GVFD permission to seek annexation so it could fill the gap left by Rural Metro.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

