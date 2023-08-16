DSC-8629.jpg

Sahuarita teenager David Hagarty, right, shows off the award he received from Green Valley Justice of the Court Ray Carroll for his work as an intern.

 Kim Smith Green Valley News

When Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll asked if he could get an intern from Pima County's Summer Youth Employment Program, he was turned down. To hear him tell it, he scored a home run the second time he asked.

During a recent employee recognition ceremony, Carroll described David Hagarty as an "awesome young man" who is adored by his entire staff. 



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?