When Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll asked if he could get an intern from Pima County's Summer Youth Employment Program, he was turned down. To hear him tell it, he scored a home run the second time he asked.
During a recent employee recognition ceremony, Carroll described David Hagarty as an "awesome young man" who is adored by his entire staff.
"David is going to be a real superstar in the end. At 16, shortly after getting his driver's license he's getting a master's in court administration, hands-on style," Carroll said. "You are on your way, spread your wings because you are going to soar across this county. I can tell."
The young man was so well liked and did such a great job, Carroll said he is now a part-time employee at the court.
The staff at the courthouse isn't the only one impressed by David.
His mom, Danielle Hagarty, was worried about how well David would do because he is neurodivergent. He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 4 and spent many years in therapy learning coping mechanisms.
The Sahuarita resident feared her son would feel overwhelmed at times or struggle if the environment got too loud.
"I was so nervous. You don't know what kind of a boss you're going to get. Sometimes people have bad days and take it out on you, and David sometimes thinks it's his fault if someone's in a bad mood," she said.
She needn't have worried.
"When they came up to me (at the ceremony), they said they were always impressed with how David was always open and willing to help with whatever was needed," Danielle said.
Prior to the internship, David was somewhat introverted and had a tendency to get discouraged if he made mistakes, she said.
Not anymore.
"This internship has helped him grow so much. I see such a different person, someone who actually wants to go out and do other things," she said. "He decided, 'Hey, I see my friends in this play. I want to take voice lessons and I want to try out for a play. Now when he sets his mind to it, he does it."
He not only tried out for a part in Hey Production's fall play, "Wind in the Willows," he got it.
David spent the entire month of July helping out Court Administrator Margarita Valle 30 hours a week creating an Excel spreadsheet of court documents so they could be destroyed in accordance with state statutes and logging incoming and outgoing mail from plaintiffs, defendants and legal firms.
"My friends did the program before and it sounded like a good opportunity to get a good chunk of change for the summer and experience as well," David said.
What was the most important skill he learned?
"Communication. Definitely. It's much easier to talk with co-workers now. Being autistic, I'm behind socially. I have really bad anxiety when I'm talking to people for the first time and luckily I was able to get through that," David said.
Because he likes things to be orderly, the court was a perfect fit for David, his mother said.
"I learned how to be in an office setting. It was my first time actually being in an office. I got taught how to use programs. I know how to use their logging program for files. I know how to pull files and how to organize all of that stuff," David said.
He really appreciated that Valle was always open for questions and willing to provide him additional tasks.
As for his future, David, who turns 17 on Saturday, said he hopes to become a clinical researcher or a doctor.
Although he's got a long road ahead of him, the former Liberty Youth Academy student has already earned five semesters' worth of credits from Arizona State University through online courses.
David, who has an IQ of 130, expects to attend Pima Community College for a year before heading off to a university. He's not sure where he wants to go, but he's already being recruited by Johns Hopkin, Harvard and Stanford because he scored 1,340 on his SAT without studying.
Not satisfied with that score, David intends to take a SAT class in the hopes of scoring higher. He'd like to achieve at least a 1,450 so he can get a full-ride scholarship. The highest score possible is a 1,600.
"I'm gonna have a busy first semester, because I have the play and college and work at the same time," David said.