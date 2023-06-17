When a grandparent is given emergency guardianship of a grandchild, it can be overwhelming.
From finding homework help to just having the necessary supplies for a child or teen, it’s a situation helped by any little bit of comfort or guidance.
That’s the whole idea behind Grandparents Care Welcome Packs, a new project by the local Salvation Army, Kiwanis Club and Valle Verde Rotary Club.
The groups banded together to create kits with items for the children and resources for the grandparents.
SA Social Services Coordinator Holly Faris said the idea was born out of a need she saw in the community when she started her position in October.
“As it got closer to the holidays, I kept getting these calls from grandparents who were facing emergency guardianship of their grandchildren and reaching out with ‘We have to go to the airport and we have nothing…,’” she said. “In some cases they haven't seen these grandkids for years because of an estrangement. So they were asking, ‘We have nothing in our house. Do you have anything?’ And, I didn't have anything.”
Faris said the situation is more common in this area than people might know, and grandparents tasked with caring for children have many different things to figure out at once.
“How do I manage sports? Who is your pediatrician? And, what do I do when they are misbehaving? Am I a parent or a grandparent?” she said. “Then with the child, especially if there’s a death or incarceration in the family or trauma, being taken away in the middle of the night, there's a lot of other issues going on.”
According to 2021 U.S. Census data, 7.1 million American grandparents are living with grandchildren under 18. Of those, about 2.3 million grandparents are responsible for their grandchildren.
About half of the grandparents raising their grandchildren are 60 and older.
“I also think so many people move here to be retired and live the golf, pickleball, volunteer lifestyle and something happens and you can't live that lifestyle anymore,” Faris said. “You're not going to dinner and get-togethers and that gets harder and harder and they become more isolated.”
According to AARP, some of the main reasons a grandparent might need to take in their grandkids are parental substance abuse, incarceration or the death of the parent.
The organization cited COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic as reasons causing recent spikes in grandparents taking on guardianship of their grandchildren.
Faris said she brought the idea of making grandparent kits to the Kiwanis Club, who got behind the idea and have donated many items for the kits like toothbrushes, toothpaste and clothes.
She also took the idea over to Continental Elementary School District’s Builders Club, which did a supply drive for the kits.
“The support of the service clubs and school is amazing,” she said. “When I was at Builders Club I asked the kids, ‘Do you guys know any of your peers that live full time with grandparents without grandparents.’ It could be the same one or two children, but half the class raised their hands.”
Faris also presented the idea to the Valle Verde Rotary Club, which provided a $300 grant and also had members give hands-on help for the project.
Club Member Michele Lewis co-sponsored the project with Faris and said each year they provide several grants such as this.
“The project has to meet a need of someone and involve members of the club helping, it’s not just handing over the money, we do a project together,” she said. “With the Salvation Army, Holly and I requested the grant based on a need Holly saw where time to time the court awards emergency guardianship to grandparents.”
“Grandparents often do not have what they need for a child.”
She said the grant will allow them to provide age-specific packs of items like things such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, school supplies, shampoos, stuffed animals, shirts, books, etc.
“Whatever age the child is warrants what they get,” she said. “We will put the package together and they’ll be given to grandparents so when the child arrives they have a nice welcoming pack.”
“I have seen it where children are moving from one home to another, and they’re carrying their stuff in a trash bag; that's what prompted me to say let's ask for a grant.”
Several weeks ago, members of the Rotary Club helped to make blankets for the packs.
For Lewis, the project speaks to their mission of peace and kindness.
“It is very heartbreaking to learn of a child in an emerging situation given to someone else to care for and this helps people prepare for that,” she said. “It's a wonderful feeling that you can give back and help someone in need, to reach out in kindness.”
“I have a saying I like from Mother Teresa: ‘We belong to each other. If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.’”
Along with the care items, Faris said she wants to provide books on grandparents raising grandchildren as well as local resources.
Though what each pack will include varies based on the child’s age and what they have available, Faris said each pack will have a blanket, stuffed animal and some kind of activity.
“Depending on their age, we’ll have a coloring book or journal, something to have as their own to cuddle up with in this new environment they’re in,” she said. “We want to provide some comfort.”
Faris said her goal is to have everything ready by September, but if grandparents or other relatives like aunts and uncles have a need for the items sooner, they can call.
“My goal here is to find unmet needs, whether big or small,” she said. “I don't want to copy what other organizations are doing successfully.”
“For some of these folks, they’re caring for one or more children, and you're a parent and a grandma which is a really hard spot to be in.”