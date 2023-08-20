Every month, at least four military veterans appear before Green Valley Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll on domestic violence, driving under the influence or other criminal charges.
Not any more.
On Tuesday, Carroll and all of the judges within the Pima County Consolidated Courts and Pima County Attorney Laura Conover signed a memorandum of understanding with Tucson Municipal Court.
From now on, Green Valley veterans facing misdemeanor crimes will appear before Judge Thaddeus Semon in Veterans Court, founded by now-retired Judge Michael Pollard in 2009. (Sahuarita veterans have already been directed to the Tucson court.)
In Veterans Court, participants are surrounded by a team of 15 to 20 people to ensure they get the services they need when it comes to mental health treatment, substance abuse issues, housing needs and finding employment. The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is part of the team.
Every other Monday, the team meets to discuss how well the veterans are doing and ways to help them. Two days later, they meet with the judge and defendant, Semon said.
Veterans who complete the program can have their cases dismissed, although there are exceptions when it comes to DUIs, assaults and cases involving weapons, he said.
Up until this point, Carroll said he would work with prosecutors and family to craft the best case plan he could for the defendant, based on the crime and what issues contributed to it.
There was one big problem with that though, Carroll said.
"I'm not a doctor."
As a result, he didn't ask too many probing questions so he was never sure if they were getting all of the help they needed.
"I can say that veterans are just like any other segment of our lives...there's people who've gone undiagnosed or untreated and probably could use some counseling in every profession that I've ever been engaged in, especially politics," Carroll said.
The judge recalled one case that could easily have ended in a tragedy. A veteran reconciled with his partner after a domestic violence case was resolved. A short time later, he shot up their house with one of the many weapons his partner never told him about.
"I wish I'd had a better mousetrap then," Carroll said, adding the veteran would probably have benefitted from services offered at the Veterans Administration when he first came through his courtroom.
He remembers another veteran who was arrested for camping on state land and whose dog ended up at the Pima County Animal Care Center. Carroll bailed out the dog for the veteran and remembers a few other instances where he did the same.
Carroll has long been impressed with the specialty court so he asked the presiding judge of Pima County Superior Court Jeffrey Bergin about the possibility of reaching an agreement.
Bergin must have seen the need, too, because he included the other justice courts in the MOU, Carroll said.
"I applaud his great effort to make the city and he come to this MOU and Laura Conover, at the same time, was a champion of the option as well. So we had a trifecta of the city, the county and the county prosecutor agree and we went up together and signed off on this as a group," Carroll said.
Nathan Klumb, a senior case manager specialist at Green Valley Justice Court and a Navy veteran, said they see a mix of veterans from all eras.
Prior to joining the Navy, he got a DUI so he understands just how beneficial Veterans Court will be.
"I have a lot of compassion for people that get DUIs because when I got mine, they threw the book at me. There was no mercy. I had no other priors of any kind. I'd had no trouble with the law, but it was just very draconian and it took a good five years before it finally stopped affecting me," Klumb said.
Semon, who took over the court following Pollard's retirement three years ago, said many of the defendants get into trouble because they're grappling with the combat they've seen or they're having a difficult time re-integrating into civilian life.
Even veterans who haven't seen combat for themselves sometimes become troubled because of the team environment that exists within the military, Semon said. They feel pain when their fellow soldiers experience combat or other horrible situations, he said.
Semon said he is deeply moved when he witnesses a missing man formation, an aerial salute performed at funeral or memorial events. On the flip side, it's that sense of brotherhood that actually makes Veterans Court work, Semon said.
"They're in court and in treatment with other veterans so they have that sense of camaraderie they had when they were active duty," the judge said.
Semon said it is important to note that anyone who has served in the military is eligible for the program. It's not just for those who are VA-eligible.
Not only is the team approach a huge advantage for veterans, but so is the fact that all of the services they enroll in are free to them.
The court is grant-funded, Semon said.
Semon, an Air Force veteran, noted statistics show 50% of all defendants typically get into trouble with the law again. His court's recidivism rate is 14 to 18%.
"The gold standard is 25%, so we're well below that," he said. "We're really blessed."
That's not the best part of Veterans Court for him, though.
"The graduates have to write a letter to the court and I get to see how they've repaired their relationships with their children and their spouses and others," he said. "I get to see how they're back engaging in their communities and how they're lives have really changed for the better."