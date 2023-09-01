DSC_8963.jpeg

Members of the Pima Regional Bomb Squad work outside a home at The Springs at Santa Rita Friday morning.

 Kim Smith Green Valley News

A check welfare call led to a full-blown response from a hazardous materials team, bomb squad and the FBI on Friday morning at The Springs at Santa Rita.

Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Schoonover said the sheriff’s office receive a check welfare call around 7:30 a.m. from the 3000 block of Calle Viva and when deputies arrived they learned a man was having a personal crisis and may have ingested some sort of toxin.

DSC_8975.jpeg

Members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Green Valley Fire Department and FBI debrief after a call at The Springs Friday.


Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

