A check welfare call led to a full-blown response from a hazardous materials team, bomb squad and the FBI on Friday morning at The Springs at Santa Rita.
Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Schoonover said the sheriff’s office receive a check welfare call around 7:30 a.m. from the 3000 block of Calle Viva and when deputies arrived they learned a man was having a personal crisis and may have ingested some sort of toxin.
To ensure the safety of Green Valley Fire District paramedics and sheriff’s deputies, the Pima Regional Bomb Squad was called in and they sent in a robot to check the area for any potential danger, Schoonover said.
Different tactics would need to be used for a powdery substance versus a pill, for example, he said.
Around 11:45 a.m., the resident was taken out of the home without incident and taken to the hospital, he said.
Schoonover said he doesn’t know what the man’s condition was and it remains unclear what he ingested.
A handful of roads were blocked off during the incident, which wrapped up shortly after noon.
”When you have stuff that’s unknown you’re going to want to, as best you can, slow things down,” Schoonover said. “If a cop was in there or a firefighter was in there or an EMT and they get exposed and they don’t know what’s going on. Then they become a victim as well and now you have two people, three people, four people as opposed to maybe just one.”
The FBI was present as part of a unified command, he said. Agencies will sometimes send unknown substances to an FBI lab for testing.
