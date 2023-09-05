Inarguably Doug Moore has the best classroom in Green Valley.

Up to five times a month, the former junior high and high school teacher takes people into Madera Canyon and teaches them everything they could possibly want to know.

DSC_9118.jpeg

Friends of Madera Education Director Doug Moore looks for insects on a red firecracker bush Saturday.
DSC_9110.jpeg

Friends of Madera Education Director Doug Moore, left, points out some plants along a dry creek to Dan Hurwitz and Daryl Case, right, of Green Valley.
DSC_9093.jpeg

Dennis Wier, left, and Daryl Case, right, listen as Doug Moore, education director of the Friends of Madera, discusses the impact the late rainy season has had on the canyon’s flora.
DSC_9129.jpeg

This Mexican Jay was the only one spotted by a tour group at Madera Canyon Saturday. Late rain has resulted in smaller insect numbers which means fewer birds.
DSC_9085.jpeg

Friends of Madera Education Director Doug Moore explained that many of the plants in Madera only grow until the first frost. The same plants further south are several feet higher, he said.


Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?