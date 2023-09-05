Inarguably Doug Moore has the best classroom in Green Valley.
Up to five times a month, the former junior high and high school teacher takes people into Madera Canyon and teaches them everything they could possibly want to know.
Whether it’s insects and spiders, coatimundis and other wildlife, flora, geology or history, Moore seems to know about it.
On Saturday, Moore took a group of seven members of the Friends of Madera Canyon on a nature walk around Madera’s “loop” starting out at the Proctor Trailhead. This weekend he’ll be taking another Friends group along the Carrie Nation Trail.
Since 2005, the non-profit Friends of Madera have been hosting nature walks, nature art workshops and nighttime tours that focus on the canyon’s nocturnal insects and bats.
Moore obtained a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California Santa Cruz and spent several years teaching before going back to UC Santa Cruz to obtain his graduate degree in science communication with an emphasis in natural science illustration.
He and his father both moved to the Tucson area in late 1990 to be closer to his sister after his father had a stroke. He’d often bring his dad to the handicap-accessible Proctor Trail and it was there he met Nancy Proctor, whose family has ranched in the area for decades and for whom the trail is named.
Before he knew it, Proctor had convinced him to be a docent taking area fourth graders into the canyon. He became the Friends’ education director in 2005, a part-time contracted position. Over the years he’s supplemented his income as a freelance science illustrator, nature photographer and xeriscape landscape designer — a landscaping process that reduces or removes the need for irrigation.
Saturday’s trek began with Moore finding a tarantula hawk and explaining how they paralyze tarantulas before dragging them to their nest so their larva can eat them alive. Along the path, Moore found other insects, so there were discussions about such things as white-lined sphinx moths, carpenter ants, painted lady butterflies, funnel-weaving wolf spiders, bowl and doily spiders and leaf beetles.
As the temperature slowly rose from 80 to 95 degrees over the three-hour tour, Moore took the group through the canyon’s desert grasslands, mesquite bosque, agave grasslands, the riparian zone and into the oak and juniper woodlands.
He pointed out where the University of Arizona brought in African grasses to replace flora destroyed in a drought in the 1890s, the mulberry trees killed in a 2008 fire and the many hackberry trees and other trees killed off in the 2020 drought. He also noted the trees brought down by a fierce wind and snow storm and the wood piles left behind by Trico Electric 10-15 years ago while trying to protect their electrical lines.
Although the Latinized or scientific names for the flowers and insects trip off Moore’s tongue easily enough, he was quick with an amusing story or fact to share.
Rumor has it coatimundis or “coatis” weren’t seen in Arizona until thousands of cattle died off in that 1890s drought and they began to follow the “beef jerky” trail, Moore said.
The Palmer's agave is supposed to make an excellent mezcal and the desert spoon is rumored to make a great sotol, he said.
The ”wait-a-minute” bush was named such because it takes a minute to get untangled from it if your clothes get caught by it, Moore said.
Moore also informed the group the western soapberry was used to wash clothes and its trunk is so straight it was used to make wooden handles for tools.
The painted lady butterflies, he said, have “puddle parties” in the riparian zone and 10 to 35 different species participate. Butterfly season is just around the corner, he noted.
The group also learned the best places to find hummingbirds, bobcats, fox, ringtails and skunks. For example, in the morning the big meadow at the center of The loop is among the best places to see deer, rabbits and rock squirrels, he said.
The group also learned juniper berries start out tasting like turpentine, but end up favoring sugar cubes, which javelina, bears and deer love.
He pointed out a specific huge violet-colored rhyolite rock and various granite rocks that rolled into the canyon as magma.
He spoke of Benita Morales, who died in childbirth in 1921 along with her newborn son, both of whom are buried in the tiny cemetery he pointed to off the Proctor Trail. The chiggers made it impractical for anyone to pay their respects Saturday.
Moore pointed out where small creatures had been burrowing for grubs, where poison ivy had sprung up and some animal scat. Judging from the berries inside, he suspected it belonged to a fox, coati or skunk as opposed to a dog.
“There are a lot of things you see here you don’t see anywhere else in the United States,” Moore said after pointing out 17 bat species have been recorded in Madera Canyon. “We have a very interesting and biologically diverse area.”
There are 40-50 types of cicadas in the canyon, he said at another point.
Just before the group got to the Frog Rocks area, where canyon tree frogs are known to gather, Moore pointed out a large rock once used by Native peoples to grind acorns and mesquite beans.
While there were no permanent villages in the canyon, the Hohokam, the ancestors of the Tohono O’odham, and later the Apaches collected and harvested in the area, Moore said.
Throughout the morning, Moore spoke often as to how the canyon is changing and what he expects to see in the future.
Because the rains came so late this year, some flowers, like morning glories, are just starting to pop up and they’ll be in a race to see if they can bloom before ”the tap shuts off” in September, Moore said.
Fewer pollinators means fewer insects which means fewer birds, Moore said.
A few times Moore pulled out "Madera Canyon Wildflowers in the Santa Rita Mountains of Southeastern Arizona," by Joan W.G. Lewis, to show the group what the wildflowers would have looked like Saturday had they had enough rain.
”I’m amazed at how quiet it is,” Moore said at one point.
Normally, the birds would have been causing quite a ruckus.
“Hey, we’re in Madera Canyon. Where are the Jays?” Moore asked, referring to the Mexican Jays.
Fortunately, Moore said there’s plenty of grass in the canyon, thus explaining the half dozen deer the group spotted throughout the morning.
He suspects increasing temperatures will cause some plants and trees to move higher seeking cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, he said, the oaks and the junipers will not have any higher to go and we may lose those.
“There’s been enough rain over the last 20 to 25 year we still have a lot of trees,” Moore said. “Some have died off, but we still have some recruitment, too.”
Seeds that find themselves in a shady area stand a much better chance, he said.
Hopefully, the creek will continue to run so we can keep the trees in the riparian area, Moore said.
”The canyon has already changed a lot from the 1990s when I first started coming here,” he said.
It will be interesting to see how the park will change over the coming years, but the Friends of Madera will do what they can to protect it, Moore said.
They are pushing for the same sort of protections seen in national parks, he said. In other words, they want people to look, but leave things alone.
They also want to maintain the park as it is without developing it further, Moore said. They’d like the off-trail areas to grow ever wilder.
The Friends would also like to grow its docent program so more and more people can enjoy the wonders of the canyon, Moore said.
Dan Hurwitz, one of the Friends who went on the tour, thanked Moore afterward.
”I moved here in March, and I wanted to get to know the area better,” Hurwitz said.
Dennis Wier, another newcomer to Green Valley, said he already joined the Friends’ clean-up crew.
Having lived near Globe’s Ice House Canyon, he likes having Madera Canyon nearby, Wier said.