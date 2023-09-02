It's been five years since Frank Bertolino walked into the Cow Palace restaurant and saw the devastation wrought by a freak rain storm that brought half a foot of rain in less than 90 minutes.
A torrent of water ripped the doors off the hinges of the restaurant, overturning heavy wooden tables and chairs, freezers and cooktops. The restaurant, which was about two years shy of 100 at the time, was caked in mud, with water stains at the four-foot mark.
The storm struck Sept. 2-3, 2018, quickly overflowing the banks of Sopori Wash near Amado, flooding not just the 9,000-square-foot Cow Palace, but a nearby home and several businesses.
An investigation of maintenance records by the Green Valley News indicated the culvert under Sopori Bridge had not been maintained for at least 10 years, and, according to the flood plain coordinator for Santa Cruz County, perhaps closer to 20.
A handful of lawsuits was swiftly filed against the Arizona Department of Transportation, the entity responsible for maintaining the culvert. Bertolino is the only one who hasn't settled.
What's it been like these last five years?
"In a word, frustrated," he said.
Bertolino, who bought the restaurant in 1987, initially thought they’d be able to re-open after the flood.
”I got three bids to see what it would take to get all of the muck and mud out,” Bertolino said. “As time when on it became clear it was a bigger job than any of us anticipated and then we learned about the wash.”
Once he decided the state was responsible for the flooding and he filed his lawsuit, he knew he wouldn’t be re-opening the restaurant anytime soon.
”I was told not to touch a thing because people, meaning the state, were going to come take a look,” he said. “Basically, I wasn’t allowed to do anything.”
For the last five years, Bertolino said he’s been waiting for that visit from the state. He’s also been waiting for the case to go to trial. It’s been postponed a few times and is now scheduled for June 3 next year.
Every few days he makes the drive from his home in Green Valley to Amado to make sure nothing’s been stolen or destroyed at the restaurant.
Once, he arrived to find a homeless person had strung a blanket in a vestibule and left a six-pack behind for later. At least once a month someone breaks into the restaurant, although he’s not found evidence of squatters.
”I’m on a first-name basis with the local sheriffs,” Bertolino said.
While it’s taken a lot longer than he anticipated, Bertolino said someone representing the State of Arizona is expected to come out to see the restaurant Sept. 14.
Bertolino’s attorney, Lawrence Moon, said he believes the property should’ve been inspected a long time ago. Whether the visit means a change in the state’s position isn’t known, he said.
”The state has fought this lawsuit at every possible turn,” Moon said.
Moon said that while the age of the case is “kind of unusual, it’s not unheard of.”
”I think most cases are resolved within two years,” Moon said, noting the pandemic is also partially responsible for the delay.
Bertolino initially filed a claim against the state seeking more than $2.2 million.
In 2018, then-ADOT Director John Halikowski ignored several requests for an interview, but in an unsigned email sent to the Green Valley News in December, the department said it wouldn’t be unusual for a bridge to go unmaintained for 10 years “or for even a longer period.”
Bertolino said everywhere he goes he runs into people who once worked for him at the restaurant.
”We were the biggest employer in Amado and possibly the better part of the I-19 corridor,” he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone