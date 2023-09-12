21492.jpg

Green Valley Fire District personnel were aided in their efforts to extinguish Thursday's blaze at Walmart with a single sprinkler head, authorities said.

Sahuarita Walmart opened for business Tuesday morning, five days after it was shuttered following a suspected arson fire.

Online pickup and delivery services will remain closed until Monday, while employees work "to ensure a seamless online shopping experience for customers," Walmart spokesman Josh Havens wrote in a news release.



