After some long-awaited monsoon storms, Southern Arizona will warm right back up this weekend with another excessive heat watch in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.
The excessive heat watch released by the National Weather Service Tucson runs from late morning Friday through Sunday evening.
“Dangerously hot conditions” with near record to record highs of 104 to 113 degrees is expected.
According to NWS, the hottest day in August on record for Tucson was 30 years ago when it hit 112. There’s a 10 to 20% chance Tucson will hit that number over the weekend.
NWS Tucson Meteorologist Kiera Malarkey said the Green Valley area will see the hottest temperatures Saturday or Sunday at around 108 degrees. Lows are expected to drop down to about 75 degrees.
She said the humidity this weekend will drop down into the “upper teens.”
Record heat
Arizona has hit some heat milestones in July.
Phoenix not only had its hottest month on record ever with an average temperature of 102.7 degrees, it also had the hottest month on record for any U.S. city, according to the Arizona State Climate Office.
Tucson also set records for its heat in July, like the longest streak of consecutive days with temperatures reaching 100 degrees or higher.
In July, there were only a few times a heat warning of some kind was not set in Pima County.
The rain came
The Green Valley area and Tucson saw storm activity over the weekend and Monday.
A majority of Tucson saw a hail storm Friday night and experienced storm damage, fallen trees, downed power lines and prolonged outages.
“It looks like the hail was pretty widespread in Tucson,” Malarkey said. “The storm on Friday was very strong, therefore the storm cell had enough energy to produce and drop hail for a long period of time. Still, it may not be unusually long since many storms in southeastern Arizona produce hail and some for long durations of time.”
Malarkey said they had no reports of hail in Green Valley.
Green Valley officially received nearly 0.35 inches of rain from Friday to Sunday, while Tucson got 0.93 inches.
As of Tuesday, there was still a chance of rain before 8 p.m. and about a 20% chance predicted for Wednesday.
Though the heat will be extreme and chances of rain this weekend are far and few between, there is a little hope for renewed storm activity early next week.
“We do have a chance early next week, but because of the heat it makes it more challenging,” she said.
Another hot one
The National Weather Climate Prediction Center is predicting above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for August.
The likelihood of temperatures being above normal is 53% and the chances of precipitation being below normal is 38%.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone