Storm

A monsoon blows through the area on July 26. 

After some long-awaited monsoon storms, Southern Arizona will warm right back up this weekend with another excessive heat watch in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area.

The excessive heat watch released by the National Weather Service Tucson runs from late morning Friday through Sunday evening.



