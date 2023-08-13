Kim Leserance was at work when she got the call from her 17-year-old daughter informing her a car had just hit their house.
"I said, 'What do you mean a car hit the house?'" Leserance said.
As she jumped into her car to head to the Los Arroyos home she bought 15 years ago, Leserance said her daughter explained a man had driven into the corner of their garage.
"She's like, 'Brace yourself, mom. There's a hole on the side of the house.' I'm like, 'What do you mean there's a hole?' and she said, 'There's a hole,' and then I came around the corner and I saw the big ol' hole."
Police told her a distracted driver went through a yield sign, up her driveway and into the corner of her garage.
"He severed the gas line. He took out the electric. He took out the corner of my garage, and when I say that, I mean, he took out the entire corner. There was nothing holding up the corner after he hit it," Leserance said.
Nobody was hurt, but her house was uninhabitable, and more than a month later, it still is. She and her daughter, Madison, have been living in a rental home four miles away since June 28.
She would love to be back in her house by the end of the year but her insurance company said it might not happen until February.
Why so long? She and her insurance company have to get estimates to fix the garage, hire a contractor, hire an architectural or structural engineer to draw up the designs, and go through the permitting process. She also has to get permission for the gas line and electricity to be reinstalled or reconnected.
Finding a contractor has turned out to be difficult; they all seem to have other commitments right now, she said.
Her garage has been shored and boarded up, so she and Madison are able to go in periodically to get their belongings, but the situation is not ideal, Leserance said.
"It's been difficult trying to make do with what our rental has versus what I have at my home," she said. "The rental comes with everything, but when I try to cook, I like using my gas stove and this one's electric and my spices are at the house... Of course, I can go back and grab things as I need them sometimes, but going back and forth is a little inconvenient."
For a while, Madison, who is leaving for Grand Canyon University in Glendale soon, jumped at loud noises, but overall she's handled everything well, Leserance said.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Michael Falquez said a 32-year-old man from Phoenix was cited for failure to control speed to avoid an accident. He didn't show signs of impairment and said he had momentarily looked down prior to the crash, Falquez said.
"I try not to look at the worst-case scenario in all of this," Leserance said. "It's kind of like, you know, it happened for a reason. We'll get through it and it'll be fine and it will be fixed and life will go on."
She's still planning to decorate for Christmas, albeit not as elaborately as she would if she were in her own home.
"I like Christmas too much not to decorate," she said with a laugh.