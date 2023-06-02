Alan Hess could still smell the smoke after a midnight fire on Thursday at the Tubac Trailer Tether destroyed everything he had.
“I'm covered in black still…I can't believe how bad fire smells,” he said. “Everything is very surreal right now… I don't know if that's the right word for it.”
Hess’ 2021 RV where he lives was destroyed and most everything inside was burned up.
"I have the clothes on my back and my car — that's it," he said.
What hurts the most is the loss of “his boys,” his two beloved cats Coco and Burdy.
“It's gone. My boys are gone. I just took them to the vet to get them cremated,” he said. “They were my world. They are what keeps me going. Coco…I was his human. I was his person. ”
Hess is still working to figure out what’s next.
“I got to call my insurance company to get my RV replaced. It was brand new, it was a 2021,” he said. “It's gone. I have nothing left.”
Midnight fire
The Tubac Trailer Tether is a small mobile home and RV park in the heart of the village.
Park Owner and Manager Dennis Kizerian said there’s typically about 10 to 12 residents calling the park home at a time.
On the early morning of the fire, he said a resident in the mobile home next to Hess had a cooking accident which quickly grew into a fire and spread to Hess’ RV.
“This (the mobile home) was fully engulfed and the heat just started this one up,” he said. “The guy in here had a cooking accident, spilled some oil or something and started it. It immediately got big enough that he couldn’t get it out.”
The home where the fire started is destroyed as well.
Tubac Fire District Capt. Hesly Guerrero said they received the call around midnight.
“What crews reported was they could already see the fire from the station, you could see it from the freeway,” he said. “It was a large fire, lots of smoke…to see it at night was something. We got on scene, took a quick look and no one was inside so we fought the fire from outside.”
Rio Rico Fire assisted with an engine and two firefighters, while the Green Valley Fire District was called to cover their service area.
Guerrero said the crew battled the flames for about 45 minutes.
While no person was injured he said they learned there were two felines inside the RV, but could not find evidence of them on scene.
He said they are still investigating the cause of the fire in the mobile home which engulfed Hess’ RV and the home.
“We bring in an arson investigator to determine the cause and go from there,” he said.
During the time of the fire, Hess said he was in Tucson helping a friend when he received the call his home was on fire.
“I stepped out for a little while,” Hess said. “My neighbor was cooking and caught a stove on fire, the house caught fire and it jumped to my house. It took about an hour for me to get there. ”
In the chaos of the moment, he searched for his cats for several hours in the hopes they would be alive or had escaped.
He found their remains later on Thursday morning after the fire was out and had them cremated the same day.
Kizerian, who has been at the Trailer Tether since 1985, said he’s never seen something quite like this there.
For him, it’s heartbreaking to know Hess’ cats did not make it.
“I just can't get over the cats,” he said. “If someone had known once it first started and could go over…course that might not have worked. The cats were hiding inside."
He’s not sure what will happen next to the totaled mobile home or RV.
Community support
Though Hess has only been in the Tubac community a short time, it’s become home and he’s found friends in the community.
He came to Arizona a couple years ago.
“I sold my house in Texas, quit my career and moved to Arizona to be with an Army buddy and I got on my feet and found Tubac,” he said about the sudden move. “My boys, I adopted them before everything happened…they were my world the last two years.”
Residents flooded a Tubac community Facebook page on Thursday to offer words of support and to find out how to help both Hess and the man in the mobile home which was destroyed.
People quickly rallied to place donation jars in local businesses and collect clothes for the men.
Among them was Hess’ friend and boss, Michelle Sandoval, the co-owner of Cocosh Boutique and Michelle’s Gallery in Tubac.
“He's a very good friend of ours,” she said. “He helps us every time we need a hand moving artwork or something. He’s just overall a really good person.”
Sandoval was with Hess until about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday trying to help him find his cats.
“He’s always talking about his cats, they were his life,” she said on Thursday morning. “I went there last night and we were there until 4:30 a.m. because the fire department couldn't confirm that they had been burned or gotten out. We were looking everywhere last night and he never slept. This morning when there was light he went in and found them in the trailer.”
Sandoval said there were two damaged items Hess was able to recover from the home that she's cleaned up and is holding onto for now — an American flag passed down by a family member and a jewelry box with a few watches and other items.
They will have a donation jar in their store to help collect funds and clothing for Hess and the man living in the mobile home that burned.
The Tubac Deli is also a site where people can make a donation.
On Friday, they already had several bags of clothes gathered and a customer was headed to go buy him some more items.
“He has done a lot for us and we just want to help him,” she said.
Sandoval’s husband, Pete Ashcroft, said they are working to help Hess get an apartment or place of his own, and will be seeking out some kitchen and homeware items at that time.
Currently, Hess is staying with a friend.
Along with the physical donation locations, Ashcroft created a GoFundMe page for Hess on Thursday.
They are hoping to collect $5,000, and by Friday afternoon, they had already gotten 56 donations equalling $3,400.
Ashcroft said Hess is feeling a little better Friday, after having the chance to get some rest. The community support is helping him too.
Sandoval and Ashcroft said Hess is a man with a big heart, known in their shop for his kind demeanor.
“One day a customer said he was feeling down and Alan was like 'Can I give you a hug?,’” Ashcroft said. “That’s just the kind of person he is.”