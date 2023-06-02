Alan Hess could still smell the smoke after a midnight fire on Thursday at the Tubac Trailer Tether destroyed everything he had.

“I'm covered in black still…I can't believe how bad fire smells,” he said. “Everything is very surreal right now… I don't know if that's the right word for it.”

rv.JPG

Alan Hess’ burnt RV still sits at the Tubac Trailer Tether.
kitties.jpeg

Alan Hess' two cats Coco and Burdy did not survive the fire. 
home.JPG

The fire started in the mobile home located next to Hess and spread. 
jar.JPG

Michelle Sandoval tapes a photo of Hess' cats to the donation jar they have for him in Cocosh Boutique. 
flag.JPG

Hess was able to recover an American flag passed down to him by a family member and a jewelry box, both damaged by the fire. 
saint.JPG

A statue stands in the rubble. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

