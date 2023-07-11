The chances of a big monsoon storm didn't pay off over the weekend and will only decrease as the week moves on.
On Tuesday, the Sahuarita and Green Valley area had the highest chance of rainfall for the week.
National Weather Service Tucson Meteorologist Gigi Giralte said there was a 66% chance of rain in the area Tuesday afternoon.
“After the sun goes down, those chances of rain decrease,” she said. “Wednesday afternoon there’s a 50% chance of rain, and then it starts to diminish into the middle of the week. Thursday, there is a 38% chance and then on Friday it's a 36% chance of rain.”
Giralte said she had no observations of rainfall in Green Valley/Sahuarita over the last 48 hours, though up along the Santa Rita Mountains there was three-quarters of an inch of rain.
The increased moisture in the area early in the week brought humidity along with it, though that too is expected to fade.
“With an increase in moisture, there’s an increase in humidity but as we head toward the weekend, it’s going to dry out and get hotter with that moisture leaving,” she said.
Giralte said the moisture did bring the potential for a decrease in temperatures, but that will also rise throughout the week.
“Based on upper level dynamics in the atmosphere, we will actually see temperatures increase as we head to the end of week,” she said. “Because of the location of the high pressure, that’s bringing in heat we wouldn’t typically see this time of year.”
The high Tuesday was 100, gradually increasing through the week to 102 on Wednesday, 104 on Thursday, and up to a potential high of 109 on Saturday.
The Tucson metro area experienced a record breaking heat warning just last week. From July 2 to 9, it was the longest consecutive excessive heat warning in NWS Tucson’s history at six days and 16 hours.
Temperatures ranged from 107 to 110.
As far as when we can expect that big monsoon storm, Giralte said if low pressure moves into the right spot, there could be some rain mid-next week. But, the further out they get, the less confidence they have on that prediction.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
