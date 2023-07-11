IMG_3641.jpg

Rain comes down on the Santa Ritas over the weekend. 

 Deborah Cox

The chances of a big monsoon storm didn't pay off over the weekend and will only  decrease as the week moves on.

On Tuesday, the Sahuarita and Green Valley area had the highest chance of rainfall for the week.

IMG_3786.jpg

The wind whips through Historic Canoa Lake over the weekend. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

