After an extreme heat warning from July 2-4 that brought “dangerously hot” conditions and upwards of 109 to 115 degrees, the Green Valley/Sahuarita area might see a little rain.
From Thursday night to Sunday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area.
National Weather Service Tucson Meteorologist Gigi Giralte said the greatest chance of rain in Green Valley and Sahuarita will be Friday and Saturday.
“That's a 26% chance of rain,” she said Monday. “But that's getting further out in the forecast and the further out it is, the confidence decreases. So, that prediction could change.”
The predicted precipitation will bring down the temperatures slightly over the weekend.
“We are still going to be in the 100s, so it’s not too much relief, but that chance of rain does decrease the temperature,” she said.
Giralte said the monsoon typically ramps up around the Fourth of July.
“With the El Nino pattern moving into this winter, we are expecting a drier monsoon and later season,” she said. “The season will start pushing us back into mid-July and that is going to impact perception this season.”
June report
The National Weather Service released its monthly climate report for June and found it was the first below-normal temperature June since 2009, and the second-lowest since 1998.
The high temperature was 89 degrees on June 1, the first below-90-degree start to the month since 1991, when it was 80 degrees.
Also of note was the year’s second triple-digit high on June 4. This came 35 days after the first triple-digit high April 30, setting a record for the longest time between Tucson’s first and second triple-digit highs. The previous record was 30 days in 1965.
The second half of the month brought daily highs in the triple-digits, peaking at 111 degrees on June 25 and 26.
No rain was recorded for Tucson in June.
The average temperature for 2023 so far is 66 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal.
Rainfall for 2023 is just under two-thirds of an inch, an above normal amount of rain for January through June, tying it with 1918 as the 46th wettest.
The NWS said this is the first time since 2019 where the first half of the year will end with no drought conditions.
July is predicted to be in above-normal high temperatures with below-normal rainfall.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone