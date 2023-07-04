GVCC Storm.JPG

Rain clouds cover the Santa Rita Mountains behind the Green Valley Country Club in March 2022. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

After an extreme heat warning from July 2-4 that brought “dangerously hot” conditions and upwards of 109 to 115 degrees, the Green Valley/Sahuarita area might see a little rain.

From Thursday night to Sunday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?