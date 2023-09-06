Chart

Every year, Green Valley Recreation executives create a budget where the organization breaks even. But for the past several years they've ended up with a surplus thanks to banner home sales.

Chief Financial Officer David Webster doesn't think that'll be the case this year, but both he and Chief Executive Officer Scott Somers said they aren't concerned in the least about it.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

