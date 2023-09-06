Every year, Green Valley Recreation executives create a budget where the organization breaks even. But for the past several years they've ended up with a surplus thanks to banner home sales.
Chief Financial Officer David Webster doesn't think that'll be the case this year, but both he and Chief Executive Officer Scott Somers said they aren't concerned in the least about it.
"We are extremely healthy and solvent and liquid and able to meet all of our obligations and our long-term capital plan," Webster said Tuesday. "That's kind of a bold statement to say that; I'm looking out long term but I think we're in pretty good shape."
"It is a good thing. It's a bad thing if we're going to come in spending more than we anticipated so that's not what we're anticipating. So just your every year is gravy. We're just not expecting any gravy this year," Somers said about the possibility of a zero-surplus year.
Webster predicts GVR won't have any surplus because of a shortfall in housing sales.
The housing market is not doing well nationally due to high mortgage rates and increasing home prices. According to Freddie Mac, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate reached a 2023 high of 7.23% in mid-August.
Webster informed the GVR Executive Board about the surplus during its last meeting Aug. 23, but he stressed it was only a projection.
Director Steve Gilbert said he was concerned that when looking at the first six months of revenue without the investment figures, GVR is 9% shy of what they'd budgeted.
"I think the problem is more serious than maybe we think it is," Gilbert said. "We've been living as a board and as a corporation on the capital revenue income for some time because we, this board and previous boards, have not had the courage to raise the dues very much and that's why we're in this situation."
Director Carol Crothers offered a different perspective and offered praise for Webster and Somers. She said if GVR spreads the maintenance and repair and replacement funding across each quarter, GVR is sitting on more than a $150,000 surplus.
"So I just want to thank them for doing a fantastic job of keeping an eye on our costs and managing in a very tough environment," Crothers said.
"If they continue to do that in the second half of the year, and actually things are looking up. Inflation is down, housing sales seem to be hitting buckets. We can easily end up with a $300,000 surplus at the end of the year. So it's a very positive story, in my mind," she said.
On Tuesday, Webster said that because GVR experienced a shortfall of housing sales in the first quarter of the year, they've paused a handful of projects for a savings of about $200,000.
The most expensive of those projects is a $70,000 accessibility initiative, but they're also not spending $35,000 on proximity card readers, $30,000 for an articulating boom lift and $20,000 on furniture.
GVR is in the process of developing a five-year capital plan and will soon present it to the planning and evaluation committee and the fiscal affairs committee, Somers said.
"We don't try to shoot from the hip here. We have plans and so (any) extra surplus goes into our capital projects fund and then that fund funds our plan," Somers said.
While all of GVR's investments are generating positive income, Webster said they're performing behind the internal benchmarks GVR has set.
For example, the return on investment for the maintenance repair and replacement fund was 4% as of June 30, but the benchmark had been set at 4.8%.
The emergency fund's ROI benchmark was set at 7.7%, but the actual ROI was 6.5%. The benchmark for the pools and spas fund was set at 4.8%, but the return was 3.3%.
"We're in conversation with our investment adviser to make sure we're using the right benchmarks and I don't believe we are, and to see if there's any opportunity to improve our performance," Webster said.
Somers stressed any changes to GVR's investment policy would require board approval.
"We have investment policy statements for each of our investment funds and that statement identifies the risk tolerance and the time factor length of our fund," Webster said. "As far as our risk tolerances, we're fairly conservative. We don't do anything risky."
For example, the fund for replacing pools has its own investment strategy because they know the funds will be in there a longer term versus those other investments where they need the cash quicker, he explained.
GVR is also working on a couple of other ideas to help their bottom line.
They're working on a marketing package to encourage eligible homeowners to join GVR and they've been talking about GVR's $2,900 upfront buy-in fee, Somers said.
"We're looking at talking with our fiscal affairs committee to see if there's interest in financing that to some degree over a certain amount of time so that it's easier for those properties to come into the GVR," Somers said.
Kris Zubicki, membership services director, said GVR continues to outshine the competition.
"What we hear a lot is they've checked out different (places) from the villages out in Florida, to Sun City up in Phoenix, to Saddlebrook up in Tucson. They usually choose GVR because of all that we have to offer. They will see like, 'Oh, there's no glass arts at XYZ. Oh, the woodshop here is amazing. Oh, the pickleball center is something that we were really attracted to,'" she said.
GVR is always conscious about meeting members' demands and what future members may be seeking, Somers said.
Again, Webster and Somers said things are going well at GVR.
"If you look at the financial statements of GVR on the whole, we are extremely healthy," Webster said.