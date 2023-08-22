The Hula Sisters of Green Valley surprised their leader Ruth Dean with a donation to the Maui Strong Fund in honor of her 80th birthday. From left: Lulu Field, Suzie Cherry, Loretta Sequeira, Sally LePage, Donna Herrera, Sharon Rychener and Kathy Wong.
Absent from photo: Janie Crabb, Jackie Gustafson, Pat Clyde and Deb Pascuzzi.
For the Hula Sisters of the Green Valley, it’s all about sharing their love of the culture and dance of hula, and supporting the community.
The volunteer group has been around for about 14 years and get together on Tuesdays to practice and socialize.
Sally LePage said they do free hula performances around town and any donations they receive go back to a good cause.
“We are all volunteers, we do perform but we don't charge,” she said. “We sort of pass the coconut, if you will. Previously, all of our donations have gone directly to the Amado Food Bank and over the last seven years or so we’ve donated over $7,000.”
LePage said she had already been thinking about donating to the Maui Fund for victims of the fires in Hawaii, when they began to plan a special birthday surprise for their leader and hula teacher, Ruth Dean.
“Last week, we were talking about Ruth's 80th birthday and said, ‘Well, what are we going to do? We always give her a Visa gift card. What are we going to get for her,” she said. “After a little while, I said, ‘I've been trying to figure out a way to make a gift to the Maui Fund…'”
Loretta Sequeira and Kathy Wong started doing some research and the group decided the best way to honor Dean was to make a donation to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.
“So that's what we are doing. This is Ruth's birthday present,” LePage said.
The Maui Strong Fund was created to aid in recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui.
The Hula Sisters met Tuesday to celebrate Dean’s birthday by taking a group photo with the check for $610, collected among the members.
Dean is currently in Hawaii because she has family on Oahu and Maui, so the group planned to call her and send her the group photo as a surprise.
“Ruth Dean is our wonderful leader and she will always tell you she’s not a qualified kumu (Hawaiian for teacher), but boy she's a good teacher,” LePage said.
The group was excited to support Hawaii and surprise their teacher.
For Wong, it just speaks to her favorite aspect of the group, the people and the friendships.
“The best part is the gals,” she said. “We get together, we practice together, have parties together.”
LePage said members of the group are all in, and the surprise for Dean is fitting.
“People don't realize it's a commitment, it really is, and we’ve all just committed,” she said. “We love the dance, the culture, the aloha spirit — that's what Ruth always talks about, the aloha spirit.”
The Hula Sisters of Green Valley is not a GVR club, but participants must be a GVR member. For more information on the Hula Sisters and their performances, call 520-237-4392.
