The Hula Sisters of Green Valley surprised their leader Ruth Dean with a donation to the Maui Strong Fund in honor of her 80th birthday. From left: Lulu Field, Suzie Cherry, Loretta Sequeira, Sally LePage, Donna Herrera, Sharon Rychener and Kathy Wong.

Absent from photo: Janie Crabb, Jackie Gustafson, Pat Clyde and Deb Pascuzzi.

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

For the Hula Sisters of the Green Valley, it’s all about sharing their love of the culture and dance of hula, and supporting the community.

The volunteer group has been around for about 14 years and get together on Tuesdays to practice and socialize.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

