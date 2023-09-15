Greg Hugie is a GVR woodworker and, though he wasn’t expecting it, he’s learned a lot about hummingbirds and solitary bees since he started volunteering at the popular Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley.
It all started when he met Chuck Parsons, one of the park’s driving forces.
“Chuck said, ‘I don't know much about this but could you build a bee hotel?’ and I said, ‘OK, sure,’” he said. “A few months later, I decided I better get started. I just started with a box and started putting sticks in it that had holes in it so the bees could lay their eggs and repopulate.”
Hugie built his first solitary bee resort in 2020, and it has expanded to four bee hotels including his Solitary Bee Library, made of little wooden books with holes for lone bees to nest in.
“They don't live there (bee hotel and library), all they do is make a nest in there,” he said. “So I figured the library was good so they could brush up on their reading at the same time.”
“Then we got some donations of some commercial units so we hung those up. That's how that whole thing came about," he said.
Hugie had never heard of solitary bees. They do not produce honey, live in a hive, work for a queen and they are not aggressive.
The library is comprised of little wooden stacks of books with holes for the bees to get into.
“What the bees do is go into the hole and bring in pollen and food stuffs and they build a chamber. They seal that chamber and start the next one, and next one and next one,” he said. “When they get to the end, they cap it off to seal it, which stops other critters from coming in and eating the eggs.”
All the while, he has been gaining insights on the bees, including from one failed effort.
“There’s only been one bee in this,” he said of the second bee resort. “I think there’s stinky wood in there. Apparently, they don't like it.”
More to be done
Hugie is a woodworker first, and said once he got started he only saw more projects he could tackle at Desert Meadows. One is to get rid of what he calls ugly hummingbird feeders.
“I started doing all these little feeders and almost all of the materials for the hummingbird feeders as well as the bee library came out of the scrap pile, with the exception of structural things.”
There are 28 of Hugie’s feeders throughout the park in different styles based on wood scraps he was able to find.
“There’s all these different shapes of things because people throw away stuff and I don't know why,” he said. “I can pick something up, sand it, clean it up and there it is. That's what I do. I give wood a new life.”
Now he has a team of volunteers who help him replace feeder cups and the regular seed feeders.
He said lately, they have needed to refill the feeders daily because of bats.
“Bats have been emptying these out at night, but I say the bats need to eat, too,” he said. “I like to say the hummingbirds daintily snack during the day, and the bats come in and suck them dry at night.”
When Hugie does his rounds replacing the feeder cups, he also checks to make sure feeders are in good working order. And, he often stops to chat with friends, volunteers and strangers interested in the feeders.
“That's one of the neat things, getting to just chat with people,” he said. “This is just like a stroll through the park every day."
For Hugie, his hummingbird and bee projects are just one facet of what makes Desert Meadows a special place. It’s the people who volunteer he sees as the real highlight.
“That's one of the nice things, how helpful everyone is. If you have a question, there's an answer somewhere,” he said. “I found that particularly true in Green Valley in general.”
Among the people who help Hugie out with the feeders are Rob and Pat Pearson.
“I used to be in charge of this butterfly and hummingbird garden and now I come help when I can,” Pat said. “Thursdays and Saturdays we do the little feeders.”
“We love our little park. It's a nice place to come and meet new friends, walk around and do our feeders.”
Hugie said there are really endless possibilities of projects at the park, and pretty much everything there was created by a volunteer.
Art in the Park
Hugie said he’s excited for the park’s big annual event in October, Art in the Park, where he will be set up in the butterfly and hummingbird garden area as a vendor, selling his hummingbird feeders.
He will also be selling little bee libraries as well to help fundraise for the solitary bee and hummingbird project.
“All those books, they’re all individual and what i'll do is restock it with books from this year’s fundraiser,” he said. “All the other books already there, I'll move down to the lower shelves and just keep building until they finally rot away I guess. I haven't retired any unless they break.”
Parsons, the park's project coordinator, said Art in the Park is a labor of love by all the volunteers.
“The artists are all signing up for these spaces and all the furniture you see in here gets moved out,” he said. “It's a lot of work and it really changes the whole character of the park.”
Whether it’s picking up feeder cups knocked down by hungry bats or transforming a scrap of wood into a home for lone bees, Hugie is just happy to be in Desert Meadows.
“We’ll be refreshing the whole thing for Art in the Park and I always like to see the park highlighted; it's not just about the bees," he said. "Apparently, the aroma or air in the park gives people a feeling of well-being. It's nice and relaxing to come by.”
“I told Chuck once, ‘This is like a little preview of heaven.'”