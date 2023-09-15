Greg Hugie is a GVR woodworker and, though he wasn’t expecting it, he’s learned a lot about hummingbirds and solitary bees since he started volunteering at the popular Desert Meadows Park in Green Valley.

It all started when he met Chuck Parsons, one of the park’s driving forces.

work.JPG

Greg Hugie fills a feeder that he added an extra piece to for balance. 
hotel2.JPG

The second bee resort Greg Hugie built was unsuccessful. He said only one bee has stopped by and the likely culprit is a piece of "stinky wood."
greg2.JPG

Greg Hugie makes his rounds at Desert Meadows Park with his 28 feeder cups to replace in feeders and a rag to wipe down sticky feeders. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?