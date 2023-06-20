There have been multiple recently sightings of black bears in the lower Madera Canyon area of the Santa Rita Mountains.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has received three calls from Madera Canyon in the past week, but spokesman Mark Hart said it’s hard to determine whether the calls were about one bear or multiple.
Hart said they did confirm a sighting Saturday of a non-aggressive “blonde” bear in an area popular with birders and hikers.
He said that based on the size of the bear’s ears, it is not much older than two or three years.
Black bears are the only type of bears in the area and their colors can range from black, cinnamon, blonde and brown.
Hart said they are looking to relocate the bear as long as it remains non-aggressive.
“We will trap and relocate this one, provided its behavior stays the same," he said. "If it makes an aggressive move, that would change.”
“This bear is a little too close to people and learning to source food, so we would like to get him relocated before that behavior escalates," he said.
Hart said if people encounter a bear, the best way to respond is to make noise, throw objects, use a shrill whistle or air horn or bear spray.
Those who spot a bear or another predator are urged to call AGFD at 623-236-7201.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone