Bed times. Dinner restrictions. CPR training and social media advertisements.
These are just some of the considerations a babysitter has to keep in mind in 2023.
For many years, babysitting has been an entry job into the grown up world for teenagers looking to make some extra money. But, the world of babysitting has grown in what parents expect, how sitters find clients and the paths to a full career.
In the Sahuarita and Green Valley area, parents have found that babysitters are plentiful, and the main way to find them these days are social media websites.
Finding a sitter
Jamie Ellis first started seeking out babysitting about five years ago when her daughter was about 2 and they had just moved to Rancho Sahuarita.
She was a stay-at-home mom, but found she needed some extra time for herself to do things like laundry.
“I found a girl who homeschools on a babysitting Facebook page who was 15 at the time and she would come two days a week to play with my daughter while I'd be upstairs,” she said. “She was with us for six months and moved out of state.”
“I've been so lucky. I find all the girls I use through social media.”
She’s had her current babysitter for two years.
“The girl’s mom posted on social media that her 13-year-old daughter wants to start babysitting, are any families interested,” she said. “They both came over and we chatted. So, at that point, they gave me her phone number and she’s been with me for two years. I can't live without her.”
Ellis used a popular Facebook group called Sahuarita Baby Sitting Club, one of the main modes of posting babysitting gigs and advertising babysitters locally. There are more than 2,000 members either posting about their need for sitters or advertising their services.
Ellis’ babysitter, 15-year-old Emily Francks, said Facebook has been her main way to find clients.
“My mom told me when she was younger she did babysitting,” she said. “I remember I was 5 and in that moment I made in my head that as soon as I turned 12 I wanted to be a babysitter.’
“My mom made a post on a homeschool group on Facebook and that's how I got most of my jobs and the Sahuarita babysitting page.”
Valerie Martinez also uses the group to find sitters and said it’s been simple.
“I have been using babysitters for three years on and off, not the same babysitter the whole time,” she said. “Usually, I either look to family first to see if anyone in the family could and if that’s not an option, I put an ad up on Facebook in that babysitters group and go from there, which I find to be more simple than family.”
For babysitter Samantha Witterstauter, 21, social media has made finding clients easier than ever.
She started babysitting when she was just 12, and the gig essentially fell into her lap
“I was working as a volunteer at Grace Church and a lot of parents kept asking me for babysitting so I was very interested and it was fun,” she said. “I got a whole bunch of clients from the church and a bunch of moms. Word got around that I babysit from the church.”
She said that her advice to anyone who’s getting their start locally in babysitting should start posting on the Sahuarita Babysitters page or other popular social media groups, like the Residents of Rancho Sahuarita Facebook page.
“Truly now these days it's so much easier on Facebook,” she said. “If I have a free day I'll say maybe I'll look and I'll find something and some days I’ll post that I'm free.”
What's it cost?
According to UrbanSitter, a child care resource website, the average for babysitting per hour in Arizona is more than $17.
But, for babysitters in Sahuarita and the surrounding areas, they are often flexible on price.
Witterstauter said she’s seen lots of different models for setting rates, and she likes to go off each individual family.
“Some sitters will charge like $10 for the first kid and the second kid for $5 more… I don't want to discriminate against families who have a lot of kids,” she said. “Personally I say to the parents whatever works for you. I'm a college student. I'll take anything I can get.”
Babysitter Emilie Todd, 19, has been doing the work since she was 12.
“I was super young, trying to get a little extra money here and there and then it just kinda stuck with me and it grew from there,” she said. “I’m from a family of six kids, so lots of kids and my mom used to run an in-home daycare and so we had kids all the time. I have a huge love for kids and wanted to do my own thing.”
She finds the majority of her jobs through the Sahuarita Babysitters page and is waiting to hear back on an interview with a company that helps babysitters find more clients.
Todd said as far as pricing, she is especially mindful of inflation.
“I basically go off what the parents can afford,” she said. “Depending on the number of kids, I’ll normally do $15 an hour but I'll go from $10 to $15.”
“Money is money and at the end of the day, I'm doing something I love and I get paid for it. So I don't mind shortening the price."
She said she often does overnights and date nights.
“I also do a lot of babysitting so parents can clean and have time to themselves,” she said. “I'll take the kids out to the park or out in the backyard and let the parents clean the inside of the house and do what they need to do. I had a parent ask me to babysit so she could get some sleep because she didn't get a good sleep that night. ”
For Ellis, giving her babysitter raises was important to her.
“When I first started, she was a low price because she’s 13 and wanted experience, so it was $5 an hour,” she said. “I increased it after that. I would pay her $10 in cash and I remember thinking it was not enough so I went to $7.50 an hour. Then I bumped her up to $8.50 last summer and it will go to $10 this summer."
Francks said she now charges $10 for clients and $12 for new clients.
Martinez said babysitters are pricier than they used to be and she has seen it range from $15 an hour and up.
“That’s the range I see, depending on drop-in prices,” she said. “Some charge $100 a week, a little more. I've been charged $125 a week for both my kids, which includes snacks. So I feel like I have gotten a good deal and she communicates and works off hours. I’ve gotten lucky with my babysitter.”
Nationally, the cost of babysitters has risen.
According to a survey conducted by UrbanSitter, babysitting rates rose by 9.7% in 2022.
What parents want
Witterstauter said some of the things parents are looking for these days are CPR training and transportation.
“I've had a parent ask if I could just drop off their kids at school, so transportation is big,” she said. “CPR, there's some parents who really want that and if you don't have it they probably won't want you. Some want references but that's it. They aren't too picky. ”
She said it's been helpful for her that she has worked for a school and has a fingerprint card.
Todd also said availability, particularly for weekends and evenings, is highly coveted and is a major selling point. She has also noticed a lot of families are seeking sitters with COVID vaccinations.
She thinks what’s most important of all is building trust.
“Other than that it is more looking for someone to trust with their kids, their pride and joys,” she said. “It's a lot about trust and that's why a lot of families ask to meet you before you stay a long time with their kids.”
Martinez said as a mom, communication is what makes her feel good about leaving her child with a sitter.
“I try to look for someone who has worked with kids with special needs because I’m a mom to a 5-year-old little boy with autism,” she said. “I need someone who has patience and has open communication. I like to check in throughout the day to feel more at peace.”
Transportation is also helpful to her and she prefers to hire babysitters who are in college.
And, some have a pretty simple criteria. For Ellis, it’s about being a good fit with her children.
“The girls who are excited to see my kids, who are engaging with them,” she said. “I can tell who my kids like better and it really comes to engagement.”
“My sitter is reliable. I've never had a bad experience.”
Francks said most parents just are looking for someone to befriend their children.
“I didn't like what some of my babysitters did and I decided I wouldn't do that,” she said. “I had some who would just sit there on their phones. So I made a no-phone policy for myself and I wouldn't go on the phone if I was babysitting unless there was an emergency.”
Ellis said along with finding value in meeting a sitter beforehand, the fact that her sitter homeschools was a big bonus.
“They have day time availability that’s not always available with a traditional school setting,” she said. “I never needed help on nights or weekends. I needed help during the day.”
Why we sit
Witterstauter said babysitting has since introduced her to other facets of childcare, like shadowing an occupational therapist at Great Expectations Academy where she went to school.
She’s at Pima Community College and said she plans to get into pediatrics as an occupational therapist.
“I work with so many different kids, so many different variations and so many different families,” she said. “It helped me see that I'm good at working with kids and I like working with kids. So if I'm good and like it, I might as well do it.”
Babysitting has also influenced Todd's career aspirations. She plans to keep working as a babysitter, and possibly even move to a childcare facility.
“I have an interview with an online program where they help you find families to babysit for and so again I am doing something I love and I get paid for it,” she said. “I want to further this and continue.”
“I've been looking at daycares and this online thing. With me being able to have my own transportation and go to these houses, it's a lot easier on me and the parents.”
She said it's all about the experience and she likes being able to return a child to their parents at the end of the day.
“It’s great to have a little mother moment but giving them back at the end of day is nice,” she said. “It’s very interesting, too. All these kids can be the same age but all of them are different, so it's really interesting to see different personalities and interests.”
Ellis said her babysitter has been a lifeline for her and she encouraged other mothers to look to babysitting for their own self care.
“I had postpartum depression with both my children and the whole reason I got my first sitter was because my therapist said you need a mental break,” she said. “I’d just do once a week at first, and I’d budget for that. From a mom angle, it’s critical to have a mental break.”