Ed O’Rourke jokes that he “should have invested in eggs.”
Over the last few months he’s had to rethink breakfast due to the high cost of eggs.
“I can't understand why anyone would eat breakfast with those prices,” he said. “I was eating burnt bagels. I can't afford eggs.”
O’Rourke, who lives in Green Valley, said it was a nice surprise to find eggs at the Sahuarita Walmart for $1.57 a dozen, a dramatic drop from the price run-up over the past year.
“The price of eggs is starting to come down, and they were ungodly expensive,” he said. “For a while, we were going to Costco and buying them there and they were like $3.50 a dozen. Now, I looked at these and they’re $1.57 a dozen. I can't believe it.”
He's not the only one adding eggs to their cart once again.
After months of soaring egg prices, partly due to the avian flu that destroyed millions of egg-laying hens, there’s been a dramatic drop in prices over the past month.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said as of early December, there were about 308 million hens laying eggs for consumption, down from about 328 million in December 2021.
That number appears to be steadily growing. As of April, there were 314 million layer hens, according to the USDA.
At the Sahuarita Walmart, a carton of six Great Value large eggs sold for 80 cents on Friday. Cartons of 18 Great Value large eggs were going for $2.07, a dozen was $1.57, and a dozen large organic eggs were running for $4.17.
Pamela Gruber of Sierra Vista was excited to buy a dozen eggs without having to feel the pain of sticker shock.
“Finally, they’re fairly affordable,” said Gruber, who was buying several dozen at Sierra Vista’s Walmart Supercenter. “We resorted to eating oatmeal for breakfast for months. There’s only so much you can do to oatmeal to make it somewhat interesting.”
She said like many, she and her husband were priced out by eggs.
“When we did buy eggs once in a while, we only resorted to eating just one egg instead of two because of the cost,” Gruber said. “You learn to make do. You have to in this economy.”
But with the abundance of more supply of eggs, it's beginning to turn things around for budget-conscious shoppers like Gruber despite high gas and new-automobile prices. Many simply turned their backs on buying high-priced eggs and sought other breakfast options, like oatmeal or cold cereal. Now, there’s more of an uptick in renewed eggs purchases again.
O’Rourke is looking forward to changing up his breakfast again, but said things are still expensive out there.
“It's not just eggs,” he said. “It's gasoline, it's everything. It's ridiculous. I went to the store other day…the dollar store is the $1.50 store now.”
In the four weeks ending April 22, unit sales of eggs dropped 4% compared to the same period the year before, according to NIQ, a company that tracks growth for retailers. Despite rising prices, NIQ says unit sales stayed essentially flat in the year through April.
Egg prices are still high — in the year through April, they were 21.4% higher, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But now, egg prices have dropped 1.5% from March to April.
At the Fry’s in Sahuarita, a sign on the case holding eggs read, “At this time, there’s a nationwide shortage of eggs. With the high seasonal demand, you may notice fewer supplies or higher prices.”
On May 19, their Kroger brand 18 carton of large eggs was listed at $3.99 and organic 18-packs were $5.49. A dozen Kroger eggs cost $2.29.
Declining egg prices isn’t the only thing giving consumers some blue sky.
Last month, employers created 253,000 new jobs, buoying the economy amid a banking crisis, rising interest rates and a bump in layoffs, while the unemployment rate has fallen from 3.9% to 3.4%, a level not seen since the 1960s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Additionally, the inflation rate over the past six months was 3.3%, compared to 9.6% last June, the agency said.
"The world GDP (gross domestic product) has not performed as expected the last few years," said Mark Schmitt, Cochise College's Small Business Center director. "I have noticed recent inflation reports are showing a decline in prices ... and that a return to targeted acceptable inflation under 3% is going to take a while."
Although the nation hasn’t yet brought inflation back to pre-COVID levels, so far, at least, the economy has been successfully recovering from the shock it went through three years ago.
"I do see a slow recovery to new norms with inflationary and continued supply chain disruptions as world trade and domestic trade continually evolves and develops," Schmitt said.