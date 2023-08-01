The number of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists who died in Arizona in 2022 rose nearly 9% from the year prior, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Roughly 3.55 people were killed and 144 people were injured every day in Arizona in 2022, ADOT reported.
The number of traffic fatalities in 2022 was 1,294 and was the second-highest ever recorded in Arizona. In 2006, 1,301 people were killed. The number of traffic fatalities in the state has gone up every year since 2019. Injuries from crashes totaled 52,411 last year, a slight increase from 2021.
According to ADOT, there were 267 crashes in Sahuarita in 2022. One person died and 98 were injured. The report indicates there were 2,691 crashes in Pima County with 55 deaths and 1,301 people injured.
Ninety-four of the Pima County crashes involved alcohol and 10 of Sahuarita's crashes were also alcohol-related, ADOT reported.
According to the Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report, of the 1,294 people who died in Arizona overall last year, 223 were involved in alcohol-related crashes and speed was a factor in 426 of the crashes.
Most of the fatal accidents, or 821, took place on local roads and 473 were on a highway, the report stated.
ADOT also reported that when it came to no-injury crashes, nearly 82% of the drivers and 83% of the passengers were wearing safety devices.
In looking at fatal crashes, ADOT determined 0.15% of drivers and 0.11% of passengers were wearing safety devices.
Thirty-five percent of the 719 drivers killed in 2022 were 55 or older, ADOT reported.
There was a nearly a 37% increase in fatal motorcycle wrecks and a 16% increase in fatal accidents involving pedestrians, according to the report. Fatal bicyclist accidents rose nearly 7%.
ADOT reported crashes resulted in nearly $21.3 billion in economic losses to Arizona last year. Pima County lost $2.5 billion.
In looking at all 119,991 crashes in 2022, ADOT determined more crashes took place in March, on Fridays and from 3-4 p.m. More fatal crashes took place in October, on Saturdays and from 7-8 p.m., according to the report.
There were five days in 2022 when eight fatal collisions took place — Jan. 14, Feb. 19, March 19, Oct. 22 and Oct. 27.
