Early Morning I-19 Crash 10/30.jpg

The driver of a sedan died after hitting a guardrail on I-19 in October 2022.

 Green Valley Fire District

The number of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists who died in Arizona in 2022 rose nearly 9% from the year prior, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Roughly 3.55 people were killed and 144 people were injured every day in Arizona in 2022, ADOT reported.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

