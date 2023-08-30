Scott MacIntyre learned from an early age that sometimes life surprises you with big challenges.
He was born visually impaired and has about 2% of his vision. Later in life, he receive two kidney transplants.
But MacIntyre, 38, didn’t let it stop him, and would finish eighth on American Idol in 2009. Since then, he has performed on stage, written a book, is a public speaker and released several CDs of his music
He shared his message of perseverance along with a performance for students at Continental and Wrightson Ridge schools on Monday.
“I didn't know all the obstacles I'd have to face,” he said at an assembly at Continental. “We can still be grateful. Even when you can't control life, you can be grateful for what you have. Remember that. Most of life you can’t control, so we want to be grateful, thankful.”
MacIntyre performed several songs and told students what it’s like to be blind and face challenges in life. Students even got the chance to try out his white cane to see firsthand what a blind person experiences just getting around.
“Even though many people know me as a musician first and foremost, music for me is about telling a story,” MacIntyre said. “God has given me a powerful story of overcoming adversity, and with so many people hurting in the world today, it’s my honor to encourage others to hold onto hope in any way I can, whether it’s through a concert or through public speaking.”
Continental Elementary School District Superintendent Roxana Rico said MacIntyre’s message was a perfect way to start the school year and reinforce the importance of celebrating differences.
“It was perfect timing for our kids early on to see challenges because we tell kids all the time it's your mindset and we talk about, 'You don't know how to do it yet, but you will be able to with hard work, perseverance and changing your mindset,'” she said. “We have had a lot of different special education students come to attend school and so in the last couple years kids have had to increase awareness of what it is to support each other.”
SUSD spokeswoman Amber Woods said several students were visibly moved during the performances at Wrightson Ridge.
“Scott's time on American Idol sparked curiosity, leading to questions about his interactions with judges like Simon Cowell,” she said. “The students were fascinated that he was blind and many of the questions revolved around what it is like to not be able to see.”
Eighth-grader Kekoa Crofts said “It's really cool that he overcame his challenges. He's really good. It was very inspirational."
Rico said the assembly and concert was thanks to Pastor Bruce Van Sickle of Evangelical Free Church in Green Valley. MacIntyre met Van Sickle while performing overseas.
“Several years ago, I was singing overseas in Amman, Jordan, when I met a pastor from Green Valley who happened to be traveling through Jordan as well,” MacIntyre said. “We stayed in touch and in the years since I’ve been blessed to make multiple trips to Green Valley to sing and share my story.”
MacIntyre said his greatest hope for the students Monday was that they would keep persevering through their own struggles.
“I hope the kids are encouraged to chase their dreams and never give up,” he said. “We all deal with obstacles in life – whether physical, emotional or spiritual, but many times it’s these obstacles which prepare us for a better future ahead."