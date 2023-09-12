MAYES full body.JPG (copy)

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a town hall in March in Tucson on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger.

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will host a town hall about the proposed Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger on Sept. 18 in Sahuarita.

The town hall is part of a series of listening sessions that started in March to get public feedback on the proposed deal, which would make Krogers-Albertsons one of the biggest grocery chains in the country.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

