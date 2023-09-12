Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will host a town hall about the proposed Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger on Sept. 18 in Sahuarita.
The town hall is part of a series of listening sessions that started in March to get public feedback on the proposed deal, which would make Krogers-Albertsons one of the biggest grocery chains in the country.
What to know
In October 2022, Kroger and Albertsons, announced their intention to merge. The Kroger Co. – parent company of Smith's and Fry’s Food & Drug Stores – agreed to buy the rival Albertsons Companies, which operates supermarkets under the Albertsons and Safeway brands in Arizona.
If the merger moves forward, the two chains anticipate to close the $24.6 billion deal by early 2024. It would make the conglomerate the second-largest grocery retail chain after Walmart.
The Attorney General’s Office launched an antitrust investigation to determine whether to block the proposed merger back in February.
The AG’s office has hosted seven listening sessions in Arizona since March. So far, the biggest concerns voiced by residents have been increases to prices, lack of selection and lack of access if smaller area stores consolidate.
According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Kroger-Albertsons merger could impact Arizona in a big way; the chains operate more than 250 stores and employ over 35,000 employees in the state.
Other state attorneys general have also been looking at the merger to determine if they would block it.
Kroger and Albertsons announced on Sept. 8 they will sell more than 400 stores and other assets to the tune of $1.9 billion to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC in an attempt to appease the Federal Trade Commission.
There are 24 Albertsons Cos. stores in Arizona that will be part of the divestiture plan.
Kroger-Albertsons said its divestiture plan will ensure commitments set out in its original merger agreement like extending a competitor to new geographies, ensuring no stores close as a result of the merger, maintaining collective bargaining agreements and investing in employees and stores long term.
In March, Mayes said she was concerned about the merger, especially the fact that “there's no regulator sitting down saying ‘No, you can't raise those prices.’”
