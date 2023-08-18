Longtime friends Heather MacLeod and Loretta Koehler have been playing golf together for 15 years in Green Valley.
It’s never been about the competition, for them it’s all about the fun.
“We don't keep score. To us it's a game, it's not a competition,” MacLeod said. “We really enjoy it. We know when we hit a bad ball and we know when we hit a good one.”
But Tuesday morning’s game at Torres Blancas Golf Course would yield something they had never expected. When they got to the 11th hole, a surprise golf fan joined their twosome — a coyote.
“I ended up in that trap here and Loretta was over there. We played down the course and the ball went right in here, right into the sandtrap,” MacLeod said, walking the hole. “I popped it from the sand out over to this berm over here, and I turned around just as I saw it pick up my ball over this hill.”
“I said, ‘Loretta, that coyote just stole my ball.’”
MacLeod and Koehler couldn't find the ball because of the vegetation. So the pair headed to the 12th hole to tee off. That's when their coyote teammate tried to muscle in on their game again.
“Here comes the coyote hell-bent for leather right across here and up to that berm,” MacLeod said. “I hit the first one and it landed just short of the green stuff down there and I looked up and he's sitting on the top of the hill.”
He came running down the hill for the ball again, tossing it up a few times.
Koehler said they had to just laugh at the playful display unfolding before them.
“He's playing with it and takes it up a little further,” she said. “It was absolutely hysterical. We were too far away to get a picture and plus I didn’t even think of it.”
The coyote wasn’t done. When the pair headed to the next hole, it was stretched out, watching and waiting for another chance to play.
“The little sucker comes running off the green, he grabs (the ball) and runs up on the green, drops it in a trap, picks it up and drops it by the tree over there,” Koehler said. “We couldn't believe it.”
The coyote eventually dropped Koehler’s ball, and watched them from under a tree, finally taking off into a tree grove when they retrieved the ball.
“Well, he played three, he was tired,” Koehler said with a laugh.
The golfers have seen their fair share of animals on local courses, from javelinas and deer to other coyotes. But this was a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
“Playing golf with a coyote… only in the desert,” MacLeod said. “I would like to know the PGA ruling on this."
"A point to ponder — how do you score this one, when he drops a ball down the hill three times," she said.
MacLeod said the coyote has stolen golf balls from the course before. One person she spoke to at the pro shop at Canoa Ranch recognized the description of the dark brown, medium-build coyote as the one who stole her ball at Torres Blancas.
“Wile E. Coyote at his best,” MacLeod said.
Making the moment all the sweeter was that it was Koehler’s last game at the course before moving to Washington state.
“This was our last time playing this golf course together, and then yesterday… of all things to happen," MacLeod said.
Koehler said it's a moment she will never forget.
“It was just too hysterical,” she said. “I mean, I've played golf forever out here and I have never experienced that. He's a very smart devil. It's never happened in all my golfing life and it was like, wow, this one is unforgettable.”