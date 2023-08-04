History buffs and those with ties to the community of Continental can rest easy. The 105-year-old Continental Cemetery is up for sale, but thanks to a longstanding agreement it will not be turned into a subdivision.
Richard Schutt of Wrangler Real Estate said he was hired by a Florida group to sell the cemetery in the Madera Reserve neighborhood. He said the group purchased the tax lien placed on the property after Continental Community Cemetery LLC failed to pay the property taxes. The Florida group then moved to have the property foreclosed upon and now holds the deed.
The property is listed at $20,000. According to Pima County records, the LLC was $1,617 in arrears on taxes.
The community dates back to World War I, long before Green Valley was around, and was a farm growing guayule to make rubber for the war effort. Post-war, cotton became the cash crop and for a time the fields were owned by Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands. Then came Farmers Investment Company, owned by the Walden family, which eventually started its pecan operation.
By the time the Waldens arrived in the late 1940s, the three-acre cemetery was well established, enclosed by a four-strand barbed wire fence. Many buried in there are former FICO workers and their families, many of them Pascua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham.
There are conflicting reports on how many people are buried in the cemetery. Family members have said there are more than 100, many in unmarked graves. Pima County officials believe the number is 53, while acknowledging a high likelihood that additional historic or ancient burials may exist on the grounds that have not been recorded or marked.
The oldest grave is that of Luz Encinas from May 22, 1918. Ernestina M. Sanchez in 2021 and Frank T. Lopez in 2022 were among the latest to be interred there.
Up for sale
Schutt had a few interested parties but that was before they found out about the agreement between Don Diamond, who developed Madera Reserve in the mid 1990s, and the original families of those interred in the cemetery.
"I had a couple of offers, but they went downtown and did some research," Schutt said. "They realized they couldn't do anything other than run it as a for-profit cemetery."
According to accounts in the Green Valley News and Arizona Daily Star, Diamond agreed to preserve, not move, the cemetery and the Pima County Board of Supervisors signed off on the deal.
Madera Reserve's Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions notes the cemetery falls outside the board's purview but states the cemetery must be maintained "in accordance with certain aesthetic standards."
A special warranty deed filed Oct. 21, 1994, with the Pima County Recorder's Office stated that Green Valley Development Partners "grants, sells and conveys" the cemetery to the Continental Community Cemetery LLC for $10.
Former Green Valley resident Carl Bosse said he and a colleague created Green Valley Development Partners in the early '90s. He purchased the cemetery with Diamond Ventures and pushed Don Diamond to strike the deal to preserve the cemetery.
Schutt said he'd like to see a nonprofit purchase the cemetery, or perhaps a group of librarians or history buffs.
"It would be a good project," he said, adding he believes only one-quarter of the cemetery is filled.
John Pestle, president of the Madera Reserve Board of Directors, wants to see the cemetery revert to the original Continental families who struck that deal long ago with Diamond Ventures.
He said he was caught off guard when he saw the for sale sign and so was Mary Esparza when he called to inform her. Esparza's sister and cousin are interred in the cemetery.
The Diamond Ventures agreement was complicated and Pestle said he suspects details were forgotten as people died off. He, Estrada and other family members plan to get together soon to consider options to get the cemetery back.
"I think the key is for people in Continental to get involved. This is their property, these are their ancestors," Pestle said. "For this to work going forward, they'll have to be involved because we can't be."
Estrada said she was unaware the property taxes hadn't been paid and she looks forward to meeting with Pestle.
Cemetery exempt
Arizona voters approved Proposition 105 in 2000, amending the state Constitution to permit a tax exemption for cemeteries. According to Pima County officials, there is no record of anyone representing Continental Cemetery ever filing an application for the exemption.
The Arizona Corporation Commission shows Tucson attorney Robert Fortuna is the statutory agent for the Continental Cemetery. A staff member contacted at his office said his response was "No comment." Fortuna did not respond to a subsequent email.
According to the Pima County Treasurer's Office, Green Valley Development Partners had been paying the property taxes up until 2021. The ACC lists Bosse as its statutory agent.
Although the ACC lists the company as being active and in good standing, Bosse, 80, said it has been defunct since the late '90s or early 2000s.
Bosse said he has not received any tax bills from the county and thought it "disgusting" the original families lost the cemetery due to unpaid taxes. He did not recognize the address listed on Pima County Treasurer and Assessor documents for his former company and speculated it might be that of an attorney.
The Phoenix address listed is associated with Samuel & Co., a real estate firm. Calls to them were not returned.
Those families had the land "sold out from underneath them" in the '90s and Bosse said he pushed to have it returned to them back then.
"This land belongs to the people in Continental. They preceded us. They preceded Green Valley," Bosse said. "It 100% needs to go back to Mary Esparza and the other families."
Dale Young, the original president on the Madera Reserve board, said he personally promised to make sure the deal struck with Diamond Ventures was upheld. People still visit the graves regularly and celebrate Dia de los Muertos every year there, he said.
Young has contacted Institute for Justice, a nonprofit, public interest law firm, to see if they'd be interested in taking on filing a lawsuit to ensure the property reverts to the Continental families.
He doesn't think cemeteries can be sold, particularly those with Native Americans remains.
"I made a promise when I was president I'd follow up, and even though I'm not president anymore, I still live in Madera Reserve and I intend to keep my promise," Young said.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Real Estate, which governs the sale of individual plots, were unaware of statutes that prohibit the sale of entire cemeteries.
Although Schutt said there is plenty of room for more interments, in a 2013 interview, Estrada said that due to the cemetery’s limited size, it is restricted to relatives of those already buried there. Few plots are left, but there’s still space for cremated remains, Esparza said at the time.
Land use
Pima County officials have also been researching the cemetery. It turns out that without the pre-existing agreement, whomever purchased the cemetery could have, theoretically, developed the property.
Courtney Rose, the program manager for Pima County's Cultural Resources and Historic Preservation program, recently spoke with Cristin Lucas, repatriation coordinator with the Arizona State Museum, about the cemetery.
According to Rose, Lucas said Continental Cemetery qualifies as an "in-use" burial area because people have been interred there within the last 50 years. As a result, the cemetery falls under active cemetery regulations. In the case of proposed development, the property owner would need to seek permits under those statutes to exhume remains.
Had no one been interred within the last 50 years, the cemetery would have fallen under ARS 41-865. Under that state statute, human remains and funerary belongings on private land must not be intentionally disturbed, and if remains or funerary belongings need to be disturbed due to unavoidable development, then written permission from the ASM Repatriation Office must be obtained. Upon receipt of a landowner’s intent to disturb remains on their land, ASM will work with the landowner, their contractor, and descendants of those interred to determine an appropriate disposition for the deceased.
In cases where the remains are a mix of known and unknown individuals, Lucas said notification would include publication of a public notice in all community, city and regional newspapers for four weeks to allow families to come forward prior to their removal. Any costs associated with exhuming and reburying remains "may be borne either wholly or partially by the landowner."
In some cases, Lucas told Rose ASM might be able to assist with cost if the landowner is unable to bear the expense.