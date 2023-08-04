Main1

For $20,000, you can purchase the 105-year-old Continental Cemetery. Plans are being worked out to ensure it is returned to the families of those buried there.

 Kim Smith Green Valley News

History buffs and those with ties to the community of Continental can rest easy. The 105-year-old Continental Cemetery is up for sale, but thanks to a longstanding agreement it will not be turned into a subdivision.

Richard Schutt of Wrangler Real Estate said he was hired by a Florida group to sell the cemetery in the Madera Reserve neighborhood. He said the group purchased the tax lien placed on the property after Continental Community Cemetery LLC failed to pay the property taxes. The Florida group then moved to have the property foreclosed upon and now holds the deed.

Graves

The most recent burial at the cemetery was in 2022. 
Entrance

Many of those interred at the Continental Cemetery are former FICO employees.
Map

Continental Cemetery is on Madera Reserve Drive, encircled by homes. 


Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

