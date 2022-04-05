Local realtor and yoga instructor Stacey Bell sees no reason for people to go through life with physical or emotional pain.
She said yoga can heal those things, and can improve everything from indigestion to one's energy level.
“People would come to my classes and they didn't know this thing they were experiencing in life could be healed through this practice... something like indigestion, acid reflux, things that you're just kind of like ‘that's just part of getting old,’” she said. “You don't need coffee ever, you don't need caffeine or sugar ever. I can train the body to get away from all that.”
Among the many types of yoga she is certified in, is a program called Yoga Warrior.
“They do yoga for people who are injured and it was started off for veterans, but I've used it for people of all sorts,” she said. “I really liked Yoga Warrior yoga because it was a program for people going through PTSD, missing limbs, they have seen atrocities that most of us can't even imagine.”
Not only has Yoga Warrior helped Bell provide relief to others, it might give her the chance to reopen her Green Valley studio which closed during the pandemic.
Bell is currently in third place in the Yoga Warrior Competition, a national vote based competition in partnership with the Veterans Yoga Project.
Voters will ultimately pick one yogi online who will get a two-page spread in Yoga Journal Magazine and $10,000. There are still several rounds ahead, and the winner will be chosen in May. Bell said if it’s her, the $10,000 would go towards opening a studio.
Bell came to the area about five years ago, getting herself through real estate school and a position with Long Realty, and she began teaching yoga at GVR.
“My problem with it was the rooms were cold, both physically and emotionally, and I couldn't have my tools there,” she said. “I couldn't have blocks and blankets and straps and pillows, cushions. I couldn't cart all that with me, and they don't have a place to store it.”
It wasn’t the right fit.
“I would see people go into poses that they couldn't handle but their mind thought they could and that's how we get hurt,” she said. “I would see people do that and I'd want to bring them a block or a strap or a cushion and I didn't have any of that with me.”
“I said you know what, I'm opening up my own place again.”
Bell opened Transform Yoga in Green Valley in 2018, but when the pandemic hit she had to reduce her capacity and eventually close the studio in September 2020.
“Sadly with the COVID numbers we really tanked and people were coming in with two or three masks on,” she said. “When the CDC came out and said based on the size of my studio I was only allowed to have two people in for a class, you can't sustain that. Taking my time away from real estate to teach to maybe one or two students didn't make sense.”
If she could open a studio again, Bell wants to offer a variety of classes and times, as were available at previous studios she owned in cities including Sedona — everything from “crazy Ashtanga, stand on your head, lift your left foot to your right ear” to pens and poses, a journaling and yoga practice.
Bell said she was unsure of yoga herself when she first got started. She was a weight lifter at the time and had multiple injuries when her yogi sister-in-law invited her to a class.
“She takes me to a class called healthy backs and it's supposed to be a very easy class… I'm sweating, trembling, I can hardly do it and she's just being graceful, not a drop of sweat," she said. "So I started taking yoga and trying it.”
Since she started teaching yoga in 2006 she’s seen the power it has to heal others, like an 86-year-old she trained in her Sedona studio who was recovering from open heart surgery and throat cancer.
It’s not uncommon for Bell, who is also a personal trainer, to help someone with yoga poses in her office, a showing or a listing appointment.
Bell sees yoga as a powerful tool to healing, and hopes she can bring that to people in the community.
“I just want to help people, whether it’s helping them find comfort in the body, the right home, helping them find a little ease, I just want to help people feel better,” she said. “I know we can heal through these things. There's no need to be hurt or in pain physically, emotionally, spiritually; there's just no need for it.”
To vote in the contest, visit iamyogawarrior.com/2022/stacey-bell.
People get a free vote each day by logging on through Facebook. And, people can purchase additional votes. Proceeds from purchased votes go to the Yoga Warrior Project.
For more information on Bell's private classes, visit gvyogacenter.com or contact her at 810-333-0767.