Edith Smith is going to have a heckuva 99th birthday Sunday, but you’re going to have to crane your neck to join the party.
Smith will be honored with a flyover of about 20 small planes at her home in La Posada; they’ll arrive sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The salute is courtesy of several Arizona and California chapters of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots.
Why the honor? Smith, a member of the Ninety-Nines since 1939, was a Women Air Force Service Pilot (WASP) during World War II. She piloted the PT-17, BT-13, AT-6, B-25 and the UC-78, and was a flight instructor for male cadets, test flew repaired and new aircraft, and ferried planes across the country, freeing up the men to go to war.
The WASPs didn’t get veteran status until the 1970s, and in 2010, Smith was among a group to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.
“Little was known about it and it wasn’t known till 30 years later when we got our commission and 30 years later when we got the Congressional Gold Medals,” Smith said Thursday.
Pam Rudolph of the Rio Colorado Chapter of the Ninety-Nines in Lake Havasu City helped arrange the flight. They will leave from Ryan Field west of Tucson and make one pass over La Posada “in a loose, straight conga line” at about 1,000 feet — Cessnas, Piper Comanches and a couple of biplanes.
“It’s just such a great way to honor these women who paved the way for us,” she said.
Smith is thrilled at the honor and will be outside to watch the aerial parade. She’s also pleased with her role in history.
“They shall remain the first group who flew military airplanes,” she said.