Joyce Finkelstein learned the value of giving back at a young age.
“Most of our residents come from a time when volunteering was just part of what they did. My mom volunteered,” she said. “I remember going with her and coloring while she was doing good work, and I think that really makes a difference."
Times have changed, according to Finkelstein, who has volunteered with Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse since it evolved out of a Green Valley Community Coordinating Council program in the late '90s. She now serves as executive director.
She says those changes have only been compounded by the pandemic.
“Several of our volunteer agencies still have not come back full force and that's something that we hope will pick up, but volunteerism was already changing for most people,” she said. “Gone are the days where they volunteer every week. People want to be more episodic… Fewer people are looking to volunteer consistently every week, and that was even before COVID."
The pandemic
While volunteering began to change well before the pandemic, the last few years have forced the organization to develop alternative methods to serve the community.
"People did not want to come out. Their comfort with volunteering changed, and they did not really want to meet in person," Finkelstein said. "So we did a lot of Zoom and telephone advising with people who'd like to volunteer as well as helping organizations become more COVID safe."
Finkelstein is beginning to see an uptick in volunteer interest as organizations have adapted.
"It has come back, somewhat. More people are feeling more comfortable to go out and volunteer,” she said “The face-to-face, one-on-one kinds of things or small group kinds of things are coming back slowly, and that works both ways. The volunteer has to be willing to go out and the volunteer organization has to be willing to do their part in making sure that their volunteers feel comfortable and feel safe in their volunteer environment.”
Noting differences
Finkelstein is always looking for ideas on ways to recruit and retain younger volunteers to fill positions that can be physically burdensome on seniors.
“We would love to meet with people who are interested in volunteering or have some ideas as to how we can better meet the needs of the working age volunteer."
For those that show interest in volunteering, but are on the fence, Finkelstein always offers the same piece of advice.
“I always say, 'Try it. Go volunteer with this organization and if it feels good, if it's a good fit for you, great, and if not, come on back', she said. "We have over a hundred organizations that could really use their help in different ways."
According to Finkelstein, the real reward for helping others is what you receive in return, an emotion that only a volunteer can experience.
"You always get more than you give,” Finkelstein said. “I like to connect with people, and being able to volunteer in a number of organizations has allowed me that opportunity to connect with people to feel that I'm making a difference, hopefully in their lives and hopefully in the community. It's just a feeling that nothing else can touch."