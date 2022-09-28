Six local veterans were winners in this year’s annual National Veterans Creative Arts Competition that honors works in art, creative writing, dance, drama and music.
The event offers veterans the opportunity to express themselves and gain recognition for their skills and talents.
Co-presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion Auxiliary, the area’s winners were announced Sept. 15 at the Tucson VA Medical Center auditorium. About 80 Tucson-area veterans participated.
Green Valley winners
•Julian "Sonny" Martinez, 75, served in the Army from 1966-73. He won first place, Best of Show, for his woodcarving, “Do You Want Another Beer?”
Carved from basswood, Martinez estimates he worked on the piece about 25 hours.
“It’s all about the details,” he said pointing to the soldiers’ poignant painted eyes.
•Larry Taylor, 74, served in the Army from 1971-91. He won third place in woodworking for his large, rustic-style flag made from mesquite wood he found behind the Longhorn Restaurant in Amado.
•Joe Frazier, 77, served in the Army in 1968-69. He won second in multimedia for his woodcarving titled “Short Timer,” a military reference to those with a short time remaining in the service.
•Dennis Molick, 77, served in the Army from 1966-68, and won third place in woodcraft for a side table he made using mesquite and manzanita woods with inlays of turquoise, silver and copper. He didn’t use any nails or screws.
“I made two tables that I’ll be giving to my daughter,” Molick said.
Rob Allen, 71, served in the Army from 1969-72, and won first prize in crocheting and knitting for a colorful shawl he knit with variegated yarn.
“My mom taught me and my sister to knit as kids and when I grew up I stopped because it wasn’t a manly thing to do. I started again in my 60s and have made 50 shawls. I’m a knitter!” Allen said proudly.
Blaise Riviotta, 70, served in the Navy in 1972-73, and won second place for a 14-inch tall vase made from olive wood with a detailed artistic inlay around the center.
He said he learned woodcarving at the GVR wood shop where those on duty would help him learn different skills.
“In the past eight years I’ve made about 120 vases using different woods including maple, walnut, mesquite, pine and others,” he said.
About the competition
The competition is held annually at all VA hospitals nationwide and is open to veterans who are eligible to receive care through the Department of Veterans Affairs and are enrolled at a VA Medical Center, Outpatient Clinic or Vets Center.
VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation goals.
