The AZ19 Regional Tourism Alliance scored a win for rural towns along Interstate 19 when it landed a three-day conference in August 2020 that is expected to bring 300 visitors to the area.
The Local First Arizona Foundation will hold the 14th Annual Rural Policy Forum at Quail Creek, and it will include tours and workshops spread out from Sahuarita to Rio Rico. It's the first time the Rural Policy Forum will be held in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area. The foundation is an advocate and resource group for small businesses and rural communities in Arizona.
Tourism Alliance president and chair Kathleen Wishnick said the event used to be held in Phoenix, but a few years back the Foundation decided to hold them in the rural communities they served.
"We're just so excited because this is a beautiful community, beautiful region and we look forward to showcasing what we have for other visitors up and down the state," Wishnick said. "People come from out of state for this, too."
In addition to a conference and workshops, the Tourism Alliance will have a tour to show visitors some of the economic drivers in the area. Sahuarita's SAMTEC, Green Valley Pecan, La Posada, Fresh Produce Association of the Americas and Sahuarita Unified School District's WINS Project were chosen by the Tourism Alliance as examples.
For Wishnick, showcasing the area is more than just sharing ideas with other rural business and community leaders.
"We look forward to having more visitors coming down so that they can see the beauty and the quality of what we have down here in Southern Arizona," she said. "And, hopefully, some of them will come back, maybe open a business, buy a home and be part of our community."