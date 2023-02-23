“To make a final conquest of all me, Love did compose so sweet an enemy…”
Sahuarita High School sophomore Isabel Teran, 15, recited the words to the poem "The Fair Singer" by Andrew Marvell with some flair.
It was one of two poems she performed live at the University of Arizona’s Poetry Center for the Poetry Out Loud Southern Arizona Regional Competition on Feb. 11.
Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation competition where high school students memorize poems and craft a unique performance out of them.
It was the school's first time competing and Teran, 15, finished second, earning a spot in the state finals on March 11.
Teran said preparation for the contest involved practice in the classroom and at home.
“I have been coming here to practice on my tone, that’s what I've been having trouble with,” she said. “Outside of school, I went to this practice meeting on Zoom and they were telling us things to help with pacing. They just told us to time travel with their poem, to just sit with it and really think about what was the author doing, what was happening at that time for them to write about this.”
Schools participating receive a poetry coach and ongoing virtual coaching through the UA, and English teacher Michelle Betteridge said it was a big help.
“The kids afterward were still using her strategies, getting their nerves out, preparing,” she said. “She (the coach) used the quote, ‘Own the space.’ Own the space, it's your time to shine, use your stage, this is your moment.”
“A lot of the students were repeating that as we were doing our classroom competitions.”
Teran had to pick two poems to perform, along with a potential tie-breaker.
The first was easy — “I’m Trying to Break Your Heart,” by Kevin Young.
“Usually the lines that catch me are the title and I saw the first line — ‘I’m hoping to hang your head on my wall,’” she said. “I'm a big horror fan with books and I knew straight off the bat I was going to do this one.”
She chose “The Fair Singer” because of her love of music.
Teran said she was the second person to perform and was really nervous.
“It was nerve-wracking waiting for results,” she said. “I was thinking about all the what-ifs at the time, and when I heard my name called there was a whole weight off my shoulders.”
Moving on to the next level of competition, Teran will continue to perfect the poems.
For Teran, Poetry Out Loud is a perfect combination of her passions, and she caught the poetry bug last year while writing poems in class.
“I wrote this not serious poem at all and my English teacher last year put it into the school newspaper,” she said. “After that, I was really in love with it and writing my own poems. I wanted to keep doing it so when I was here this year and I saw Poetry Out Loud, I also love acting so I was like why not.”
Betteridge said she hopes to keep participating in the event and getting even more students and classrooms involved.
“With poetry, half love it and half are skeptical,” she said. “They have the thought ingrained in their brains that poetry is uninteresting or too difficult to understand. But I think this has helped them see they can make connections with poetry.”
Teran said she was thankful to her family for the support and her friends Kylie and Mckayla, who she practiced with.
“I did not expect to get this far, but if you have the right people on the way and the right mindset it just shows you how far you can go,” she said.
The finals will take place on March 11 at the UA Poetry Center from 1 to 5 p.m. It will also be available via livestream at youtube.com/watch?v=nstJEoqOvgo.