Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is seeing an increase in Covid-19 patients after nearly a month with no cases.
That mirrors a sharp rise in cases statewide since June 1 that has hospitals nervous about what the next few days will bring, and prompted the state health director to ask hospitals to activate their emergency plans.
CEO Kelly Adams said the Green Valley hospital — like many in Arizona — has had its emergency plan activated since mid-March and that the weekend letter from Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ was a restatement of that directive, likely driven by the recent surge.
“This is real,” Adams said Tuesday of the increase. “This surge is real. It looks to be that the bulge will be as large as the first surge that came through.”
The hospital in Green Valley had two Covid-19 patients on Tuesday and two patients awaiting test results. None are on a ventilator. Adams said seven other people who came to the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms recently are at home awaiting test results.
The most in-patient cases the hospital had was five in April. They’re seeing about two in-patients and five positive cases per week now, “but we’re not seeing the severity we saw on the first round. We’re not seeing any deaths. We had deaths in the first phase,” Adams said.
Adams said the hospital went 29 or 30 days in May with zero cases.
He said Tucson hospitals have seen increases in Covid-19 patients and some of those might be moved to Green Valley. He also has seen more patients coming from Santa Cruz County, where officials are bracing for more potential cases stemming from the gradual reopening of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Adams said Green Valley has the staff, PPE and capacity to take on patients, but like other hospitals across the state, staffing could become an issue with a surge.
He said the 49-bed hospital could nearly double its bed capacity if needed.
Since restarting elective surgeries May 1, Adams said they’ve seen about 50 percent of what they would typically have.
“I think they’re a little slow to come back,” he said. “Patients are still reticent to return to hospitals.”
He also said the hospital changed its visitor policy last week. Patients on hospice care or who are nearing end of life can have one family visitor. Until that change, no visitors had been allowed since late March.
Pima County and state statistics in the past week point to an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Banner Health, which cares for about half of the hospitalized Covid-19 patients in the state, said if recent trends continue, “Banner will soon need to exercise surge planning and flex up to 125% bed capacity.”
It said last week that it is nearing capacity for ICU beds.
Total cases
The state saw its highest numbers of reported cases on June 1 (1,120) and June 2 (1,168).
ADHS director Christ said Thursday that an increase in May and June “was expected.”
“We have done a number of things including increasing testing,” she said last week. “You know that as you test more you are going to find more. We’ve also slowly phased in reopening. And as we know, Covid-19 is still in the community and as people come back together we know that there is going to be transmission of Covid-19.”
Banner Health said in a statement Friday that it attributes the increase in cases “to a relaxation of the state’s stay-at-home order, which expired May 15.”
It said the spike in cases came at the end of the virus’ two-week incubation period.
Numbers released Monday by Pima County show a 32 percent increase in total cases from May 31 to June 8 (2,368 to 3,154). Those numbers could change because reporting can lag four to seven days.
For those dates, the percentage of people testing positive ranged from 3.2 percent to 9.3 percent.
The most recent week showed the county numbers dropping 17 percent from the previous week, to 420 reported cases.
There have been 28,296 confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in Arizona as of Tuesday, and 1,070 deaths.
On The Buckmaster Show radio program Friday, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county was seeing about 1,500 Covid-19 tests every week in April, and currently sees 7,000 to 8,000 per week.
“Can you attribute all of these increases to testing? Probably not,” he said. “We’ve had Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and loosening restrictions.”
The percentage of positives for all Covid-19 tests in the state has risen slightly over the past two weeks regardless of how many were done.
Hospitalizations
On Monday (June 8), Arizona had 1,243 people in hospitals with positive or suspected Covid-19 tests.That was down from Friday’s record of 1,278 (June 5).
June 1 was the first day the state had more than 1,000 people hospitalized during the pandemic, which is worrying hospitals. That number had been in the high 900s the last five days of May, and was relatively steady between 600 and 800 the previous month.
About 12 percent of people diagnosed with Covid-19 end up hospitalized, according to state numbers. Just over 42 percent of those are age 65 and up; 1 percent are age 20 and under.
ADHS Director Christ noted the increase in a press conference Thursday, before the weekend spike.
“We know that people are feeling more comfortable about seeking care and seeking appropriate care. So we did expect those numbers to go up,” she said.
She also noted that Mexico has seen an increase in cases and many of those people are making their way into California and Arizona. She said there have been higher case counts “in tribal communities and northern and eastern regions as well.”
ICU beds
As of Tuesday, 76 percent of ICU beds in the state were in use — that includes beds used by all patients. That number has fluctuated between 60 and 78 percent since late-March.
Ducey last week said the number of ICU beds with Covid-19 patients has been relatively flat since were first reported April 10. His numbers were through June 3, before Banner said it was nearing capacity.
But Pima County said it has a total of 312 ICU beds and that 79 of them were available as of Saturday.
Total hospital beds
According to state numbers, 78 percent of all hospital beds in Arizona were in use on Monday. There were 1,594 beds available.
Those numbers have ranged from 64 to 82 percent since March 26.
Ventilators
On Monday, Arizona was using 35 percent of its 1,833 ventilators for all patients.
On Saturday, Pima County had 233 ventilators. Of those, 108 were in use, and 95 of those were by Covid-19 patients. A day earlier, Covid-19 patients were using just 42 ventilators.
Banner Health said the number of its patients on ventilators increased from 41 on May 22 to nearly 120 on June 3. It has since reported that the number of patients on ventilators since May 15 has quadrupled.
Deaths
The highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in Arizona was 26 on May 1. There were eight on May 31. Total number of deaths in the state was 1070 as of Tuesday.
Pima County has also seen a drop in the number of deaths. There were two deaths last week.