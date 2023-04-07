Deb.JPG

Deb Nesbitt and a group of other residents in Quail Creek helped to create a straight-forward guide on the process of removing a deceased person's name off the voter list. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Green Valley resident Deb Nesbitt said before the last election she hadn’t been involved in politics much. But she decided to educate herself more on the process.

“After the last local election, I decided you can complain or get active, get ignorant or educated, do something or not,” she said. “As a citizen, myself and another person came up with an idea of looking at where is a problem area.”



