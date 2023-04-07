Green Valley resident Deb Nesbitt said before the last election she hadn’t been involved in politics much. But she decided to educate herself more on the process.
“After the last local election, I decided you can complain or get active, get ignorant or educated, do something or not,” she said. “As a citizen, myself and another person came up with an idea of looking at where is a problem area.”
Nesbitt said while canvassing neighborhoods as a volunteer last election, she was given the name of a woman in Green Valley who had passed away, but her name remained on the voter roll.
“I didn't know what to do about that so I got on the website for the Pima County Recorder's Office, searched on how to remove a deceased person’s name from the voter list and it was very difficult to find the information,” she said. “Someone who's not computer literate will never find it and I feel the information was incomplete.”
Nesbitt was surprised how challenging it was to find information. It was listed in the FAQ section.
So began the idea to create a grassroots, nonpartisan effort to help educate voters in Pima County about different aspects of elections and voting.
Bipartisan issue
Nesbitt called the Recorder’s Office and once she was clear on what it takes to remove a deceased person’s name from the voter list, she started to create an informational handout with the steps.
She had the Recorder's Office verify all the information was correct.
Nesbitt said she learned there’s a time lag between the time a death certificate is issued and the time it reaches the Recorder’s Office. She has concerns this could lead to voter fraud.
She hopes to see that process streamlined.
“There’s a gap when a person dies and their death certificate is issued,” she said. “If someone died the first of the month, their ballot could go out for early voting. Even the month of an election, somebody has an opportunity for fraud.”
Nesbitt is a member of the Quail Creek Republican Club, so she presented the information to the group to share online and invited people to sign up to help get the word out and work on similar projects.
“There were 18 people who signed up from that meeting,” she said. “We took different categories. We tried to decide where the points of contact were. Who needs to let the family know how to do this — mortuaries, attorneys who do trusts and wills…”
She and the group also put the flyers on local bulletin boards and shared it with local organizations.
She also approached the Quail Creek Democratic Club.
Democratic Club President John Murphy said he did share the information on their website, though he feels the concern or issue itself is a minor one.
“There's absolutely no evidence this is a widespread occurrence and could impact elections,” he said. “In every county, the recorder's office has different ways of handling how people have died and are no longer able to vote.”
In August 2022, then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich found when reviewing the 2020 election, one ballot was cast in a dead voter’s name.
Voters who forge dead relatives’ signatures on ballots can face fines, probation or prison.
Murphy didn’t find anything wrong with putting the information out.
“I thought it was a relatively harmless thing to do,” he said. “It’s one of those ways to demonstrate to people that Democrats don't always include dead people in voters.”
Nesbitt said for her, it is a topic that affects all parties.
“I don't care what party you are, most normal people want to do the right thing with the voting system,” she said. “What can we as concerned, responsible, good citizens do? The thinking behind that is to educate the public.”
Along with contacting both the QC clubs, she has contacted the Republican Club and Democratic Club of Pima County.
So far, she said it’s been well received.
Moving forward, she’s hoping to present the information at a state level to help other counties in Arizona.
“At the state level of the GOP and Democrats, I will at least approach them,” she said. “Other counties can use this as a template. While this says Pima County, it can be changed with the information for other counties.”
Recorder’s Office
Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly said via email that their office is committed to maintaining clean voter lists.
“We regularly receive a list of deaths in Arizona from the Secretary of State’s Office,” she wrote. “We then check that list against the Voter Registration information we have on file. Our team also monitors locally published obituaries and removes any names from the voter list who are still registered to vote.”
The time it takes to remove a deceased voter depends on how long it takes the office to receive the information.
“We prepare ballots well and in advance and sometimes they get sent to people who have died,” she said. “If someone passes away before they have filled out their ballot, a family member is encouraged to return the unvoted ballot.”
“Remember, it is illegal to vote on someone else's ballot.”
Nesbitt said there were multiple people involved with this project, and they hope to delve into other topics related to voting.
For her, it continues to come back to education.
“Where my thoughts and heart and intention are is educating the public,” she said. “We have so many people from all over who might not know the rules or how to do things.”