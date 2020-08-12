Local school districts plan to begin in-person learning Sept. 8, amid conflicting guidance from the state and Pima County.
The decision came after a Monday meeting where the Pima County Back to School Committee announced metrics for reopening Phase II — an in-person or a hybrid-learning model — won't be met for six or seven weeks. Phase I is online distance learning, which is already underway.
Sahuarita Unified School District Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said the district based its decision to reopen Sept. 8 on an earlier recommendation by Pima County that said July 28 was the earliest schools could resume. In addition, he said the Arizona Department of Health Services’ initial metrics suggest Sept. 8 is possible.
Continental School District is also going with the Sept. 8 date, and Superintendent Roxana Rico voiced concerns about the costs potential lawsuits related to COVID-19 infections could have for the district.
During the Monday meeting, health officials at Pima County said it’s premature to reopen for in-person learning because the infrastructure required for contact tracing and testing, as well as health benchmarks, have not been met.
Public Health Director Theresa Cullen said she believes all nine of their metrics should at least be categorized as "improved," marked by the color yellow on their progress report, before Phase II of reopening begins. As of Monday, five of the county’s nine metrics are yellow and the other four are red, or "criteria not met."
The ADHS benchmarks include three metrics: a decline in cases over two weeks; a percent positivity rate of no more than seven percent for two weeks; and hospitalization rates for COVID-19 under 10 percent.
Currently, the state’s dashboard lists two of three of their criteria being met.
The county’s benchmarks include additional metrics such as decreasing COVID-19 deaths, lab testing availability and tracing.
Cullen said they are communicating with the state on what their plans are. She said the county is more comfortable with percent positivity being no more than five percent and believes the number of cases versus the decline of cases should be used.
Per Gov. Doug Ducey’s most recent executive order on schools, districts make the final decision on when in-person classes will resume.
Districts have to make that choice while implementing distance learning, which began for SUSD and CSD on Monday.
SUSD
Valenzuela said their Sept. 8 reopening date is firm and based on the best information the district has.
In the Monday meeting with the county, he addressed the challenge of looking at both the state metrics and county metrics.
“My question was about the alignment of the state and county dashboards and if the standards appear to be consistent,” he said. “It’s a reasonable expectation that those standards are congruent because if they’re not then it places districts in a situation where they’re evaluating multiple sources of data. It’s complicated in terms of decision making.”
Valenzuela said he’s encouraged the county will be providing liaisons to districts to assist in evaluating the information and determining how cases at the school would be evaluated and assessed.
He said the district is focusing on the fundamental components that make up the state’s dashboard such as infection rates, percent positivity and hospitalizations with COVID-19 symptoms.
“For us educators, we want to be crystal clear what those numbers should be so we can follow trends accurately,” he said.
Districts are required to have an on-site space available to students who have no place to go during the day by Aug. 17. SUSD is still evaluating how many students will need this; Valenzuela anticipates it won’t be large. If the need is small enough, they could possibly open a computer lab or library for students in that situation.
Continental
Continental School District’s governing board approved the start date Monday in its regular meeting.
Board members expressed concern about COVID-19-related liability coverage for the school. They have the option to select an “organic pathogen exclusion in their policies” that would provide them liability coverage in the case of a COVID-19-related claim, but the deductible would depend on whether the school had waivers or acknowledgement forms from families.
The district will ask parents to sign a waiver stating that parents would not make a claim against the district in the case of a COVID-19 infection.
Those who decline would be presented with an acknowledgement form outlining parent responsibilities regarding COVID-19 prevention.
The district plans to communicate with families who elect not to do either to find out why and what options there may be.
If a claim were made, the deductible to the school would depend on whether the student has a signed waiver of acknowledgement form. It could cost CSD upwards of $20,000 for each claim.
If there is a claim against the district and there was a waiver, there would be no deductible cost to the district. However, if all they have is the acknowledgement form, it would cost the district $10,000. Without either, the district would be on the hook for a $20,000 deductible, Rico said. The cost would be on top of purchasing the COVID-19 exclusion.
Rico said the cost associated with the deductibles of potential claims could “bankrupt” the school and the waivers and acknowledgement forms are just a protection for their already stressed budget.
“School districts can't afford to assume this financial distress on the budget, we operate with a $7 million budget a year,” she said. “Money will have to come from somewhere and it would hit salaries, curriculums, programs. We only have so much to budget."
She said PPE and distancing measures alone have cost them about $80,000.
"Due to COVID, unfortunately, this is an additional safety measure to help protect our public school systems," she said.
The board additionally discussed possible two-week furloughs of bus drivers, though the topic will be brought to a meeting on Wednesday before a decision is made.
Charter school Great Expectations Academy will also wait. Principal Jeremy Topp said they don’t know when in-person school will resume yet, but based on the data benchmarks from the state it’s unsafe to open yet until at least Sept. 8. They will continue accessing the state guidance.
Prep sports
Francisco Garcia, Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer of Health and Community Services, made it clear during the Monday meeting he does not feel it's time to begin extracurricular activities or interscholastic sports.
"You can't have track meets because we can't gather that many children," Garcia said. "You can't have football games because of 50 people in the stands."
While he said sports like tennis or diving where physical distancing is an inherent part of the game seem reasonable, sports where students from multiple districts compete doesn’t seem safe.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association, a regulatory body for high school sports in the state, released recommendations for fall sports last week.
Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky said they have created a staggered schedule for when different types of sports should resume, starting with the easiest sports to use social distancing.
Polansky said the AIA is meeting weekly with a number of committees, organizations and boards they deal with to make decisions about the state of sports.
They have had districts who have already told them they will be cancelling fall sports, and Polansky said they are still working out the details of ways to allow those students to participate later in another way.
For county’s who recommend holding off on interscholastic games and travel, Polansky said they have a system in place to reschedule competitions with districts who do not have travel restrictions.
“As of right now, AIA and its executive board have a staggered date given to schools as a direction to aim towards," he said. "If it changes, it changes and we'll redefine the season and go from there."
SUSD has not canceled fall sports, but they are on a standstill. Coaches have been focusing on helping student athletes with personal fitness.
Valenzuela said they will have to continue examining the possibility of sports, including whether they will move certain sports to the spring season or move forward in the fall only with sports like golf or cross country where a level of distance can be met.
CSD has pushed fall sports to the spring, though seasons might be shorter.
Additional information will be released by the county and state about schools this week.
The Pima County Back to School Committee meets again Friday.