The free meals available to all K-12 students during the pandemic ended this year.
While all students received free meals through the government’s extension of the Free and Reduced Meal program during COVID-19, families must go through the application process again and meet the eligibility requirements to continue them.
Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District are collecting their applications, though there’s still time to apply.
Thus far, about 30% of SUSD and CESD students qualify for the free and reduced meal program.
CESD Food Service Manager Lupita Toscano said she’s still receiving applications and about 60 waiting to be processed.
“For the beginning of school, it’s more than usual,” she said. “I see 50 applications over here and we’re not a big school, but 50 in one week, that seems a little more than usual.”
Toscano said parents are struggling with inflation and she has seen new faces applying for the reduced meals.
“Some people in the past who were OK are applying now,” she said. “This school year, I’ve noticed some new people apply, some qualify and some don't.”
“I can see their frustration because parents are struggling and I mean some of them have three kids and even if they buy lunches at the stores, it’s so expensive.”
SUSD spokesperson Amber Woods said so far this school year, 34% or 2,172 students qualify for the free and reduced meal program.
They are currently operating under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
“Last year, we were operating under the Seamless Summer Option which did not require income eligibility to receive free meals,” she said. “The USDA expanded the scope and coverage of the program’s Seamless Summer Option, which is typically only provided through the summer months, to provide free meals for students during the pandemic.”
In 2019, before the pandemic and the free meals for all, 41% or 2,792 students, qualified.
Fewer families have applied this year compared to 2019, with 909 applications this year and 1,059 in 2019.
Woods said not all students who are in the program apply, some qualify through Direct Certification, like families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
“Direct certification is a process conducted by the states and by local educational agencies to certify eligible children for free meals without the need for household applications,” she said.
During the first week of school, Woods said they provided 2,289 breakfasts and 12,453 lunches in total.
During the 2021-22 year, when the universal free school meal programs initially introduced in March 2020 were in place, they provided 4,071 breakfasts and 15,626 lunches.
The reduced meals at both schools are 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
CESD’s regular breakfast costs $1.15 and lunch costs $2.30.
SUSD’s breakfast is $1.05 for elementary and $1.35 for the middle and high schools; and $2.20 for elementary school lunch and $2.50 for middle and high school lunches.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone