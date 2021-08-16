Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District will not change their mask policies after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that an executive order banning mask mandates in schools has not taken effect yet.
Judge Randall Warner said Gov. Doug Ducey’s order barring districts from requiring masks was approved at the end of June and doesn’t become law until 90 days after the legislative session, which would be Sept. 29.
SUSD strongly recommends masks for staff, students and guests on campus but is not considering implementing a mandatory mask policy due in light of the ruling.
CESD is also highly encouraging masks but not requiring them.