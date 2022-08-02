staffing.JPG

New teachers in the Sahuarita Unified School District participate in the New Teacher Induction program July 28. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

There are hundreds of teacher vacancies throughout the state as the school year approaches.

Locally, Sahuarita Unified School and Continental Elementary School Districts are faring well, though more staff would always be helpful.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?