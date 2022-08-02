There are hundreds of teacher vacancies throughout the state as the school year approaches.
Locally, Sahuarita Unified School and Continental Elementary School Districts are faring well, though more staff would always be helpful.
Districts had to think creatively this year.
Sahuarita Unified
SUSD hired more than 70 new teachers for this school year, with a total of over 380. They only have 10 unfilled teaching positions.
Spokesperson Amber Woods said most of those positions are in subject areas that have been historically hard to fill including special education, secondary math and secondary science.
Despite that, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said he's encouraged about staffing going into the new year.
“We would like to have a more robust pool of candidates in every field, but given the context and situational reality of today I’m feeling optimistic ,” he said. “Staffing has so many dimensions and it’s hitting lots of industries, of course it's in education. Our goal is keeping our mission moving forward in a high-quality way.”
Valenzuela said they used a variety of unique techniques this time to keep staffing levels steady.
“We’ve been focused on just finding solutions to the challenges and that has pushed us to think about things a little differently, more flexible,” he said.
Among those are some long-term substitute teachers who will be classroom teachers this year, something Valenzuela said has been a practice in the past.
SUSD even had a teacher come out of retirement to teach short term to meet the need.
Among the newer practices is allowing students in their final semester of university to teach, something Gov. Doug Ducey made possible in recent legislation. SUSD has three this year.
“We very carefully evaluated with their school supervisor at the University of Arizona, for example, to see which ones might be ready to assume a responsibility as a teacher. We don’t do it on a large scale," he said.
They are looking to fill 10 bus driver positions but Valenzuela said they are in good shape.
The district implemented Project ROAR (Route Optimization and Realignment) last year to consolidate routes and use fewer drivers, which is proving helpful.
There are also 39 support staff positions open, mostly custodians and inclusion specialists. Woods said those positions are being handled internally until they can hire for them.
Continental
CESD Superintendent Roxana Rico-Beaucage said they are “actually doing really, really well” when it comes to staffing.
She said they have hired seven new teachers and only have a couple positions to fill.
“We just need a school psychologist and we just got a contact for a psychologist who is going to work with us as an outside vendor, but just until we can hire someone full time,” she said. “Before, we didn't have anyone. The psychologists were contracting and wanting to do virtual, which is what we did last year, but it takes manpower.”
She said they made a couple creative changes like moving a music teacher to the instructional technology and differentiation teacher position.
“We struggled to find someone for his music position so he's still going to do zero hour jazz and band sixth period,” she said. “It was four periods of music history, music theory so we just said we will have to be creative. We have someone who is going to blend music and art appreciation together who has a fine arts degree and she was already here working as a programmatic assistant.”
Rico-Beaucage said their pool of substitute teachers, currently eight, is lower than it has been in the past, and they hope to bring on more.
“We pulled two of our key subs to teach this year,” she said. “It's going to hurt us but we needed to do it. In the past we've had more at this time, but some of the snowbirds who come in are willing to come start in October.”
She credited word of mouth and the CESD community for helping to fill in needed gaps.
“We lose good candidates because gas is so high and people don't want to drive all the way over here,” she said. “We were looking at where we could get the biggest bang for our buck. We advertise in the newspaper, our website, Facebook, so it really is word of mouth.”
“It’s people reaching out to people they know, plus our parents volunteer and are willing to step in as programmatic assistants.”
She said they are doing well on bus drivers but would like to get more substitute drivers.