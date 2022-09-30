Several local Rotary Clubs took part in the annual cleft palate surgeries clinic in Hermosillo, Mexico, last week.

Valle Verde, Green Valley Rio Rico, Tubac and Nogales clubs pooled funds to help with the clinic, which is a collaboration of St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, Children’s Surgery International and Hospital CIMA in Hermosillo.



