Several local Rotary Clubs took part in the annual cleft palate surgeries clinic in Hermosillo, Mexico, last week.
Valle Verde, Green Valley Rio Rico, Tubac and Nogales clubs pooled funds to help with the clinic, which is a collaboration of St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, Children’s Surgery International and Hospital CIMA in Hermosillo.
Families in Mexico traveled by bus as long as 30 hours to get the life-changing surgery for their children during the five-day event that ended Sept. 28.
More than 60 surgeries were performed by a team of volunteer surgeons from across the United States.
This multi-faceted, multi-day clinic operated like a “well-oiled machine” under the leadership of Laura Romero, head of St. Andrew’s, which also operates a monthly clinic in Nogales, Arizona, several participants said. Romero’s mother began St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic more than 50 years ago when she could not find medical care for her son with cerebral palsy.
Hospital and clinic volunteers assisted with screening patients, COVID testing, completing all paperwork, translating for physicians and families and photographing patients. In addition to providing funding, Rotary volunteers entertained the children awaiting surgery to help distract them from their fears.
Kelley Rivers, a Tubac Rotarian performed magic tricks and juggling act, delivered gifts and coloring books. Bud Eckhart, a Tubac Rotarian, danced for the patients and families in a turkey costume. Other volunteers included Jose Lopez, Tubac Rotary, Tim Dugan, Valle Verde Rotary and Richard George, Rio Rico Rotary.
