Local Rotary Club supports Sopori students
By Jamie Verwys
jverwys@gvnews.com
Aug 23, 2021
The Valle Verde Rotary Club partnered with Sahuarita Interact club members and family members to help supply students from Sopori School in Amado with back-to-school supplies.On Aug. 21, the Rotary Club held its Dress For Success event, with 16 students from Sopori receiving clothes and supplies picked up during a whirlwind shopping trip to Walmart by members. The Valle Verde Rotary Club has helped more than 300 children since the event began more than 20 years, investing over $30,000.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Jamie Verwys
Reporter
Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2018.