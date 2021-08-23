002.jpg

Valle Verde Rotary Club and students.

 Valle Verde Rotary Club

The Valle Verde Rotary Club partnered with Sahuarita Interact club members and family members to help supply students from Sopori School in Amado with back-to-school supplies.

On Aug. 21, the Rotary Club held its Dress For Success event, with 16 students from Sopori receiving clothes and supplies picked up during a whirlwind shopping trip to Walmart by members. 

The Valle Verde Rotary Club has helped more than 300 children since the event began more than 20 years, investing over $30,000.

