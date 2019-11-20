Two residents from the Sahuarita area were taken for tens of thousands of dollars in separate Internet-based scams recently.
A 94-year-old Sahuarita man discovered last week that he lost nearly $80,000 to scammers.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez said the victim and his son became alarmed Friday when they realized the older man's Tucson Federal Credit Union account was showing a zero balance. When they went to the credit union they were told someone had electronically withdrawn $30,000 from the account in October and $49,899 earlier this month.
A further investigation revealed the victim had received a call from someone claiming to be from the Bank of America's fraud department, Falquez said.
The caller told the victim his account had been compromised and tricked him into revealing his credit union's account and routing numbers and other personal information, the sergeant said.
The scammers used that information to empty the victim's account.
It's unclear if the credit union will reimburse the victim, but it has launched its own investigation, Falquez said.
In the second incident, a 75-year-old Pima County resident lost $30,000 last week and would have lost another $30,000 had he not become suspicious.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report, the man reached out to a "computer repair company" after receiving an email Nov. 13 advertising their specialty in fixing slow computers.
The victim said he agreed to pay the company $599 for lifetime tech support and on Thursday, a technician named Peter called him and worked on his computer remotely. Peter notified him that the company would be electronically reimbursing him $300 because he already had virus protection.
Two hours later, the man said Peter called back to say they had accidentally placed $30,000 into his account and asked him to withdraw $29,500 from the bank and send it via Federal Express back to the company in New Jersey.
The man said when he checked his bank account he saw a $30,000 deposit and so he went to the bank to withdraw the funds. He told deputies he kept Peter on the phone with him the entire time, at Peter's suggestion. He also told the bank teller the funds were for his grandson, again at Peter's suggestion. Peter was worried the teller would "ask a lot of questions" and "just give him a hard time" over the withdrawal, the man said.
The victim told deputies that Peter called back again Friday and said $30,000 had accidentally been redeposited into his account again and they needed him to go through the whole process again. After verifying the deposit, the victim said he shipped the company $29,700.
He told deputies he started to think "something was fishy" when he got back from the bank. When he checked his bank account he realized both $30,000 deposits came from his own savings account.
The victim told deputies he's not sure how Peter and his company were able to access his bank accounts but acknowledge that all of his passwords, account numbers and other bill-paying information had been saved on his computer.
While he was able to stop Friday's package from being delivered by contacting Federal Express, it was too late to stop the package he sent out Thursday. Deputies contacted detectives in New Jersey in the hopes they could pick up the package, but it was too late, according to the report.
The victim said he would change all of his passwords and not have anymore dealings with Peter and the computer company.