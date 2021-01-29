The United Republicans of Green Valley and Sahuarita members woke up Thursday to vandalism on their headquarters in the Green Valley Village.
Green Valley Village management said there was no camera footage available, but they did call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to file a report. The staff member said it was the first vandalism incident they have dealt with.
The Sheriff’s Department’s Green Valley commander Lt. Heather Lappin said the vandalism was discovered Thursday morning and a case number was assigned. She said deputies have no suspects at this time.
The spray-painted graffiti on the group’s front door included “treasonists,” “evil cowards” and a large phallus.
The Pima County GOP headquarters in Tucson was also vandalized with broken windows in early January.