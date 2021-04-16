For those in need of financial assistance for rent, utility bills or to avoid eviction, there is help available nearby.
Valley Assistance Services and the Community Investment Corporation are encouraging residents in need to reach out to them, and they have seen a huge increase in the demand for services.
VAS’ Joey Zimmerman said they are working with the Town of Sahuarita to help as many people as they can.
“We have had this program for 30-some years and have seen so many more needing assistance,” she said. “We went up about a 1,000% increase. People are having more need for assistance in general.”
Zimmerman said where it used to cost about $3,000 to $4,000 to stabilize a household, it’s now taking about $6,000 to $8,000.
“The increase has been phenomenal with people being laid off, or getting sick with covid,” she said. “It’s taken longer to stabilize them.”
CIC will pay outstanding rents as far back as March 2020, and VAS can offer monetary help for bills and rent.
The assistance is made possible through several grants, which have different requirements for eligibility. But, the help is essentially designed for people who are low income or who are suffering financial hardship from the pandemic.
VAS never closed their doors during the pandemic, but anyone interested in receiving assistance should contact VAS to make an appointment for a pre-screening.
People will need to provide qualifying information like a form of identification and bank statements. They complete an intake interview and, if approved, VAS will pay the utility bills or rent.
To donate or set up an appointment for help, visit https://valleyassistanceservices.org.