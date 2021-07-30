Lauren Hillquist’s photos have made their way to local spots like Posada Java and Tucson’s DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun.
Hillquist, who lives in Sahuarita, also has a permanent exhibit at the Desert Hills Lutheran Church. This week, he was hanging up photos in the church’s narthex, where they will be on display until mid-October.
The exhibit is filled with images from 10 western states, focused on landscapes and animals, a testament to his love for travel.
The collection includes “The Barbara Cactus,” his signature piece named for his wife, who also is an excellent photographer.
Hillquist had been scoping out a saguaro to get in the foreground of a shot of Mount Wrightson and Barbara found the perfect one.
“What a treasure,” he said. “It was a beautiful saguaro and Mount Wrightson had a little snow. A week later, that big arm fell off. So, that image can never be duplicated.”
He said he always aims to have something in the foreground to show the magnitude of the subjects.
There’s also images of the Oregon coast, Colorado sand dunes, the Grand Canyon and even his own backyard in Quail Creek.
Hillquist said getting the shot takes a lot of waiting around for the right moment, and he says there’s one camera for him these days — the Nikon D610.
To see more of Hillquist’s art, visit his website laurenspix.com.