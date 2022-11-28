Kat Guellich is among 12 winners in the Arizona Wildlife Photo Contest sponsored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and will be featured in a 2023 calendar.
Her winning photo is titled “Jackrabbit Meadow, and was among 1,900 entries in the contest hosted by Arizona Highways.
The contest was open to amateur and professional photographers. Photos must have been taken in Arizona and fit into the categories of landscape, wildlife or closeup. Best-in-show was awarded to David C. Vincent of Tucson and his photo of an American pronghorn in Sonoita.
“I had a feeling something was going to happen the day I took this photo because the light was magical,” Vincent said in a press release.
Here’s more about Guellich’s winning photo:
When and where did you take the photo?
“The summer of 2022, in the desert near my house. It was taken on our property in Amado.”
Was it a coincidence to see the jackrabbits or had you seen them before?
“Both jacks in the picture are local residents. I see them often and they’ll typically allow me fairly close when I go out with my camera. If I spot them from the house, I grab my camera and head out.
“I approach super slow and they’ll usually stay put.
I’ve been following jackrabbits around with my camera out here for the past 11 years or so.”
How did you learn of the Fish and Game photo contest and had you entered it before?
“One of the photography pages I follow on social media had an announcement in July. It was (hosted) by Arizona Highways magazine. This was the first time I had entered this contest.”
What were the rules for entering the contest?
“No insects, livestock or wildlife not native to Arizona. No photos with human interference (fences, feeders, people in them.) No digital altering.
“There were technical specifications (pixel size, MB limits, etc.) Entries were judged on creativity, photographic quality and composition of effectiveness of conveying the unique character of the subject.”
When and how were you notified you’d won?
“I received an email from Game and Fish on Nov. 1 letting me know I had won. I was sent the official press release a week later. I was second on the list of 12 winners.
“I haven’t been told which month my photo will be featured, but I’m guessing February given I was second on the list, but that is just a guess!”
What was your reaction when you got the email that you were a winner?
“I was, and still am, very stoked about this. It’s a kick to have my work recognized in this manner.”
What was the prize besides personal satisfaction and a copy of the calendar?
