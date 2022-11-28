Rabbit

Kat Guellich's photo of two jackrabbits was taken in Amado. 

 Kathy "Kat" Guellich

Kat Guellich is among 12 winners in the Arizona Wildlife Photo Contest sponsored by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and will be featured in a 2023 calendar.

Her winning photo is titled “Jackrabbit Meadow, and was among 1,900 entries in the contest hosted by Arizona Highways. 



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

